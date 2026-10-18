Do the Dolphins Play Today? When Miami Plays Next in NFL Schedule

The Miami Dolphins have begun the 2026 NFL season with an 0-5 record.

At least the Week 6 schedule does them a favor.

Miami is on a bye in Week 6, and so they’ll get a chance to breathe a bit before trying to right the ship and get some victories.

Do the Dolphins Play Today?

No, the Dolphins do not play on Sunday, Oct. 18.

They have a bye in Week 6. They’re one of four teams in the NFL getting their bye this week.

Why Aren’t the Dolphins Playing Today?

The Dolphins aren’t playing on Sunday because they’re one of the four teams the NFL assigned a bye to for this week.

The NFL season these days is 18 weeks long, but each team plays 17 games. The league assigns a bye to each team at some point during that schedule.

A bye week allows a team to rest and recover before getting back to action the following week.

Week 6 is a pretty early bye week relative to most of the league, but given that the Dolphins haven’t figured out how to win a game yet, they may appreciate this chance to relax for a weekend and try to start moving in the right direction from here.

When do the Dolphins Play Next?

The Dolphins’ next game will be on Sunday, Oct. 25.

That’ll be on the road for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Who do the Dolphins Play Next?

The Dolphins’ next game is on Oct. 25 against the New York Jets.

It’ll be played up in New Jersey at the home of the Jets.

The Jets won’t be coming off a bye. In Week 6, they play in New England against the Patriots, so it’s a heavily AFC East portion of the schedule for the Jets.

Dolphins Upcoming Schedule

The Dolphins’ remaining schedule looks like this:

Week 7: at Jets

Week 8: vs Patriots

Week 9: vs Lions

Week 10: at Colts

Week 11: at Bills

Week 12: vs Jets

Week 13: at Broncos

Week 14: vs Bears

Week 15: at Packers

Week 16: vs Chargers

Week 17: vs Bills

Week 18: at Patriots

All of those games kick off at 1 p.m. ET except for the home game against the Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET), the road game in Denver (4:05 p.m. ET) and the to-be-determined start time of the Week 18 game in New England.

Miami isn’t expected to suddenly rally and compete for a playoff spot, so many fans may instead watch to see where they can finish in the NFL Draft order for the 2027 edition. With Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, a Miami-native, in the running for the No. 1 overall pick, that’d be a fascinating outcome for the Dolphins this season, too.