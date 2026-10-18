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Do the Dolphins Play Today? When Miami Plays Next in NFL Schedule

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Miami Dolphins Malik Willis
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins in action at Hard Rock Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have begun the 2026 NFL season with an 0-5 record.

At least the Week 6 schedule does them a favor.

Miami is on a bye in Week 6, and so they’ll get a chance to breathe a bit before trying to right the ship and get some victories.

Do the Dolphins Play Today?

No, the Dolphins do not play on Sunday, Oct. 18.

They have a bye in Week 6. They’re one of four teams in the NFL getting their bye this week.

Why Aren’t the Dolphins Playing Today?

The Dolphins aren’t playing on Sunday because they’re one of the four teams the NFL assigned a bye to for this week.

The NFL season these days is 18 weeks long, but each team plays 17 games. The league assigns a bye to each team at some point during that schedule.

A bye week allows a team to rest and recover before getting back to action the following week.

Week 6 is a pretty early bye week relative to most of the league, but given that the Dolphins haven’t figured out how to win a game yet, they may appreciate this chance to relax for a weekend and try to start moving in the right direction from here.

When do the Dolphins Play Next?

The Dolphins’ next game will be on Sunday, Oct. 25.

That’ll be on the road for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Who do the Dolphins Play Next?

The Dolphins’ next game is on Oct. 25 against the New York Jets.

It’ll be played up in New Jersey at the home of the Jets.

The Jets won’t be coming off a bye. In Week 6, they play in New England against the Patriots, so it’s a heavily AFC East portion of the schedule for the Jets.

Dolphins Upcoming Schedule

The Dolphins’ remaining schedule looks like this:

  • Week 7: at Jets
  • Week 8: vs Patriots
  • Week 9: vs Lions
  • Week 10: at Colts
  • Week 11: at Bills
  • Week 12: vs Jets
  • Week 13: at Broncos
  • Week 14: vs Bears
  • Week 15: at Packers
  • Week 16: vs Chargers
  • Week 17: vs Bills
  • Week 18: at Patriots

All of those games kick off at 1 p.m. ET except for the home game against the Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET), the road game in Denver (4:05 p.m. ET) and the to-be-determined start time of the Week 18 game in New England.

Miami isn’t expected to suddenly rally and compete for a playoff spot, so many fans may instead watch to see where they can finish in the NFL Draft order for the 2027 edition. With Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, a Miami-native, in the running for the No. 1 overall pick, that’d be a fascinating outcome for the Dolphins this season, too.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Do the Dolphins Play Today? When Miami Plays Next in NFL Schedule

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