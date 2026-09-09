Dolphins Show Interest in 6-foot-9, 310-Pound Lineman

The Miami Dolphins already have size along the edges of their offensive line. But the Dolphins are doing their homework on potentially adding a new massive offensive tackle.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins held a tryout for undrafted rookie tackle Dodji Dahoue.

SI on Giants‘ Gene Clemons described Dahoue in May as a “human mountain.” The tackle stands at 6-foot-9 and 310 pounds.

“That’s where it starts,” wrote Clemons. “Those types of measurables for an offensive tackle put him in the 1% of the 1% playing the position.”

Dahoue was the only tryout player the Dolphins had visit Tuesday. Miami is preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 on Sunday, September 13.

Dolphins Try Out Offensive Tackle Dodji Dahoue

Getty Head coach Jeff Hafley and the Miami Dolphins hosted offensive tackle Dodji Dahoue for a tryout Tuesday.

The Dolphins already have six lineman capable of playing tackle. On the team’s official roster, Miami has four players exclusively listed as tackles. The Dolphins also have two linemen with a guard/tackle position label.

Furthermore, Miami has tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on its practice squad.

With those seven players, it’s hard to call tackle a need in Miami. The Dolphins don’t appear to think it is either. Otherwise, the team probably would have had multiple tackles try out for the club.

The Dolphins appear specifically interested in Dahoue. If Miami can accept that he’s a project, then it’s easy to understand why.

Dahoue’s pure size alone gives him immense potential. He also only started playing football five years ago.

That means he possesses little experience, but that’s actually a positive in this case. Dahoue has untapped potential that he could reach with simply more repetitions and exposure at the highest level.

Dahoue began his college career at Santa Rosa Junior College. At that school, he played tight end. Eventually, he concluded his college career at Eastern Michigan in 2024-25 after switching to tackle.

The other positive Dahoue possesses is his age. He is only 21 years old. That will give him time to develop as a significant project.

Dahoue Looking for NFL Chance

Getty The Miami Dolphins worked out an offensive tackle to potentially add behind Patrick Paul on the depth chart.

Dahoue originally had an opportunity as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. However, due to medical concerns, the Giants declined to add the offensive tackle to their offseason roster. at their rookie minicamp in May

“The Giants did not wind up signing Dahoue, per source,” wrote The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, via BalaVIP. “My understanding is the Giants doctors didn’t think he’d be ready to participate in any activities this spring as he recovers from a torn ACL. Possible that they could revisit once he’s 100 percent.”

Dahoue never did join the Giants. Besides the Dolphins tryout Tuesday, his only other NFL opportunity was a tryout with the Houston Texans in July.

The Dolphins have a full active roster and practice squad. If they are going to give Dahoue a shot, the team will have to move on from a different player to create roster space.