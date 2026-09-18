Dolphins Watching Potential 1st-Round QB, WR in Miami-Wake Forest

The Miami Dolphins may not have to go far in the next couple years to draft some future stars.

The Miami Hurricanes feature a stud quarterback and maybe an even better wide receiver.

On Friday night, ‘The U’ is playing on the road at Wake Forest, but the Dolphins are one of 22 teams in the building:

22 NFL teams that are in attendance for Miami-Wake Forest: ATL, BAL, BUF, CAR, CLE, DEN, DET, GB, HOU, IND, KC, LAC, LAR, MIA, NE, NO, NYG, NYJ, SEA, SF, PIT, WAS — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 18, 2026

The Hurricanes’ QB, Darian Mensah, is eligible for this year’s draft.

Their top receiver, Malachi Toney, isn’t draft eligible until after next year.

Both will have lots of attention in the weeks and months ahead.

What Dolphins Fans Should Know About Darian Mensah

Mensah is at his third college program and is an accurate thrower who delivers the ball on time.

He started his college career at Tulane, then went to Duke for a $4 million NIL deal, and he transferred this year to Miami for a reported $6.5 million NIL deal.

You can read more about his NIL deal at this link.

This is what The Athletic’s NFL Draft writer Dane Brugler wrote before the season about Mensah:

“Based on his time at both Tulane and Duke, Mensah is already a well-liked quarterback among NFL scouts. However, there is a debate about his ceiling at the next level. His physical tools are average and you wouldn’t classify his arm as ‘explosive,’ but Mensah understands touch and rhythm as a passer with a point-guard awareness that should translate well. Surrounded by the Hurricanes’ talented offense, Mensah is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner — the last 15 quarterbacks to win the Heisman went on to be first-round picks.”

Miami has done the transfer QB to the NFL thing effectively before. Cam Ward came in and made himself the No. 1 overall pick. Carson Beck did the same and became a third-round pick.

The Dolphins may not need a quarterback if Malik Willis works out, but if he doesn’t, keep an eye on Mensah.

Malachi Toney Outlook

Toney is celebrating touchdowns this season with the Heisman Trophy pose. He’s that good.

He also doesn’t drop passes pretty much ever, and Miami can line him up anywhere in the formation.

He’s not related to former NFL player Kadarius Toney, but his dad was named Antonio Brown and played in the NFL — not the Steelers‘ Brown, but an effective kickoff returner years earlier.

Malachi is as explosive a player as there is in college football. In the 2028 NFL Draft, a lot of teams will want him, and the Dolphins will have a nearby look.