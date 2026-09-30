Dolphins Consider 4 Free Agent RBs to Replace De’Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins aren’t going to be able to replace the talent of De’Von Achane, the star running back who has been lost for the season with a torn ACL.

They will likely have to replace him on the roster with a new RB, though, probably one from free agency.

The Dolphins’ depth chart will probably be led in the near-term by Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright, and they do have two backs already on their practice squad, too — Jarquez Hunter and Carlos Washington Jr.

Still, the indications are that the Dolphins are going to sign someone new, as well.

In fact, they had four RBs in for workouts on Tuesday.

Dolphins RB Workouts

The Dolphins worked out these four running backs on Tuesday, via the NFL’s official report:

Hassan Haskins

Kenny McIntosh

Damien Martinez

Elijah Tau-Tolliver

As of Wednesday morning, there was not yet news of any signing.

It’ll be worth watching the transaction report to see either if one of these RBs sign, or if the Dolphins bring in another few running backs to get further looks at before making a decision.

Hassan Haskins

Haskins has the most NFL experience of the bunch that worked out.

He played at Michigan and then was a fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Haskins has appeared in 44 NFL games between the Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers. He has 76 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 18 catches for 119 yards and an additional TD.

At 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, Haskins is a bruising runner.

Kenny McIntosh

McIntosh was a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks out of Georgia in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He has appeared in 20 NFL games and run 31 times for 172 yards while catching three passes for 22 yards.

McIntosh missed the entire 2025 season with an injury.

Damien Martinez

Martinez was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Miami.

He hasn’t yet appeared in an NFL game. In his lone season at Miami (after transferring from Oregon State), he ran 159 times for 1,002 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns.

Martinez ran for at least 900 yards in all three of his college seasons between the Beavers and the Hurricanes.

Elijah Tau-Tolliver

Tau-Tolliver was an undrafted rookie as part of the 2026 NFL Draft class. He also has yet to appear in an NFL game.

He spent 2025 with Michigan State and ran 72 times for 428 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

He had previously played the rest of his college career at Sacramento State and is originally from the state of Nevada.