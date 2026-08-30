Dolphins Acquire New Backup QB From Packers: Report

The Miami Dolphins have a new backup quarterback. Like their starter, he came from the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins acquired second-year quarterback Kyle McCord from the Packers on Sunday. McCord figures to be Miami’s new backup behind starter Malik Willis.

“Trade: Packers are sending QB Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2028 6th-round pick, per sources,” wrote Schefter.

“After trading Quinn Ewers to the Jaguars, the Dolphins needed a new backup for Malik Willis. Now the Dolphins have two former Packers QBs.”

McCord played very well for the Packers during the 2026 preseason. He also showed significant signs of improvement during practice.

But in Green Bay, McCord was going to be the team’s QB3 if he made the roster. Without McCord, the Packers will likely go into the regular season with just quarterbacks Jordan Love and Tyrod Taylor on the roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles picked McCord at No. 181 overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad and joined the Packers in January.

Miami Dolphins Acquire QB Kyle McCord From Green Bay Packers

Getty The Miami Dolphins acquired second-year quarterback Kyle McCord from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

McCord was terrific in the preseason finale for the Packers on Friday night. The quarterback completed 22 of 35 passes for 226 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It appeared that performance was going to cement a spot for McCord on Green Bay’s roster. Instead, it elevated his stock to the point that the Dolphins identified him as an upgrade over Quinn Ewers.

Miami basically made a direct quarterback swap, shipping out Ewers and then bringing in McCord. The draft pick the Dolphins acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ewers is the one they agreed to send to Green Bay for McCord.

“The pick going to the Packers is the 2028 6th that the Dolphins acquired Saturday from the Jaguars for Quinn Ewers,” wrote Schefter on X.

The pick going to the Packers is the 2028 6th that the Dolphins acquired Saturday from the Jaguars for Quinn Ewers. https://t.co/mndqYsDk1Q— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

In addition to his strong preseason finale, McCord was 12-for-19 with 118 yards in Week 2 of the preseason along with 12 of 16 for 102 yards during Week 1.

While McCord and Willis are both former Packers quarterbacks, they were never technically teammates in Green Bay. McCord joined the Packers in January on a futures deal while Willis became an unrestricted free agent in March.

But, they have both have previous ties to new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley. The first-year head coach was the Packers defensive coordinator the past two seasons when Willis was Green Bay’s backup.

In 2019, Hafley was an Ohio State co-defensive coordinator when McCord committed to the Buckeyes.

McCord’s Success at the College Level

Getty Kyle McCord played college football at Ohio State and Syracuse.

McCord arrived at Ohio State in 2021 and played sparingly in his first two seasons. As a junior, McCord started for the Buckeyes, throwing for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per attempt.

The quarterback transferred to Syracuse for his senior season, where he became a star. He led Syracuse to a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl victory during the 2024 campaign.

McCord threw for 4,779 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in that season.

That made McCord an intriguing prospect entering the 2025 NFL Draft. He started his career as a developmental project with the Eagles. In 2026, he is one injury away from making his regular season debut in the league or becoming a regular starter.