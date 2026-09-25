Dolphins Dealt Caleb Douglas Blow Before Chiefs Game

The Miami Dolphins will be without rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that Douglas will miss the Week 3 matchup because of an ankle injury suffered in last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Douglas has quickly become an important part of Miami’s passing attack. Through the first two games of his NFL career, the rookie leads the Dolphins with 113 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with seven receptions.

The Dolphins enter their home opener looking for their first win of the season after losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and the 49ers. Douglas’ absence adds another concern to a wide receiver group that was already being closely monitored heading into the matchup with Kansas City.

Caleb Douglas Ruled Out for Dolphins vs Chiefs

Hafley confirmed Friday that Douglas will not play Sunday against the Chiefs.

“Caleb Douglas will be out Sunday,” Hafley said.

Douglas injured his ankle late in the Dolphins’ loss to San Francisco. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday as Miami prepared for its home opener.

The injury is a significant development for a Dolphins offense that has received strong early production from the rookie. Douglas recorded seven receptions for 113 yards through two games and has been used in a prominent role in Miami’s passing game.

With Douglas unavailable, Malik Washington is expected to remain an important target. Washington has seven receptions for 96 yards through the first two games.

Rookie Chris Bell could also see increased opportunities. Bell has one reception for 25 yards this season and has been limited in practice while recovering from a knee injury suffered at Louisville in November.

Bell said Thursday that he expects to play against Kansas City. Hafley also said the team feels good about Bell’s availability.

Ryan Miller has also contributed at wide receiver, including a 77-yard touchdown reception against San Francisco. Beyond Douglas, Washington, Bell and Miller, Miami has several other options who could be called upon Sunday.

The Dolphins could activate Jalen Tolbert after he was inactive for the first two games. They could also promote Jalen Reagor, Will Sheppard, or recently re-signed A.J. Henning from the practice squad.

Dolphins Could Rely More on Malik Willis and De’Von Achane

Douglas’ absence could lead to a broader distribution of opportunities for quarterback Malik Willis.

Pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo said the key will be building timing between Willis and the other available receivers.

“I think really when you look at the full game planning thing, it’s really just going to come down to the timing of Malik with the other guys,” Patullo said. “Hopefully, we get (Douglas) out there. And if not, I know the other guys are going to know what to do.”

Running back De’Von Achane could also remain an important part of the passing game. He is tied with Douglas and Washington for the team lead with seven receptions.

Tight end Greg Dulcich has four receptions for 35 yards, while rookie Will Kacmarek and fullback D.J. Herman have also recorded receptions this season.

Miami’s offensive approach will also be influenced by its desire to maintain a strong running game. Against San Francisco, the Dolphins reached the 49ers’ 6-yard line but settled for a 28-yard field goal after two sacks on second and third down.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said the Dolphins remain confident in their ability to run the ball in those situations.

“We really believe in emphasizing running it in when we can, I’m all about that,” Slowik said.

Hafley also said he has no problem returning to a play that failed previously if the coaching staff understands why it did not work.

The Dolphins will now enter Sunday without Douglas while relying on their other receivers, backs and tight ends to help fill the void against Kansas City.