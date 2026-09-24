Dolphins’ Caleb Douglas Injury Update Joined by Chris Bell News

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2026 NFL season with the least-experienced WR depth chart in the entire league.

It’s not going to be helped by the fact that two of their talented rookies, Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, are now dealing with injuries.

The Dolphins are already 0-2, having lost convincingly to the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

It doesn’t get easier — Week 3 brings a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

The least Miami could use is a full-strength passing attack to try and keep up, but that’s looking less and less likely.

Douglas hasn’t been on the field at practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.

He’s dealing with an ankle injury.

When Miami head coach Jeff Hafley spoke about Douglas on Wednesday, he simply said that it’ll be a “we’ll see” situation with the rookie wideout.

Douglas had five catches for 94 yards in his NFL debut in Week 1.

Like the rest of the Dolphins’ passing attack, he was quieter in Week 2 — the only splash play came in the final minutes when Malik Willis hit Ryan Miller on an out-of-nowhere 77-yard touchdown.

Chris Bell Hurting, Too

The Dolphins are also managing the health of explosive rookie Chris Bell.

He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, and he was off to the side for most of the open-to-media portion on Thursday before getting onto the field before that was done.

Bell came into this season having injured himself at the end of the last college football season with Louisville, so his health was a case of being ramped up throughout the preseason. Now, the Dolphins are clearly making sure that this rookie is healthy.

Dolphins WR Depth Chart

The ranks of wideouts get thin in a hurry if you don’t include Douglas or Bell.

Of course, one or both could still play in Week 3, but if they don’t, there’ll be four healthy wide receivers currently on the 53-man roster.

Malik Washington would remain the slot guy, while rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. and veterans Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Miller would get other snaps.

The Dolphins also have Jalen Reagor and Will Sheppard on the practice squad, with Reagor seeming like an obvious elevation for gameday if Miami needs another receiver for Sunday.