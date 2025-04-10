Dolphins Face Calls to Cut Tyreek Hill After Alleged Domestic Incident

Tyreek Hill was served with divorce papers just one day after police were called to his home for an alleged domestic dispute involving his wife and child, leading some to call on the Miami Dolphins to cut ties with the controversial star.

As Devoun Cetoute and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald reported, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill served Tyreek Hill with divorce papers on April 8, claiming that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The legal action came a day after police were called to Hill’s home.

Tyreek Hill Faces Allegations

The report noted that police were called to Hill’s home for a report of a disturbance. According to a police report, his wife’s mother was present when police arrived and accused the Dolphins wide receiver of having a short temper.

“[Alesia Vaccaro] stated that Tyreek is very aggressive and impulsive and that he has anger issues and she is afraid for her daughter…,” the report read.

The report added that there were no allegations of physical abuse from Hill, but Vaccaro did claim that Hill was seen throwing his wife’s computer to the floor before grabbing their daughter and walking with her toward the balcony of their home.

“Lakeeta agreed with her mother that quarrels were becoming more frequent, mostly when she gives her opinion on things they discuss, which causes Tyreek to become angry, agitated and start throwing objects, the report read. She continued to tell officers they went to couples therapy — but that wasn’t working,” the Miami Herald’s report noted.

The Dolphins released a statement acknowledging the incident without offering further comment.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” the team noted. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

It is not clear yet whether Hill could face discipline either from the team or the NFL.

Fans Want Tyreek Hill Gone

The incident sparked many Dolphins fans to implore the team to dump Hill, noting his past guilty plea for a domestic incident while he was in college at Oklahoma State in 2014.

“I am once again asking for Tyreek Hill to not be a Dolphin anymore. Please just pull the plug,” one fan shared in a post on X.

“Death, taxes and Tyreek Hill having some kind of offseason incident. Trade him, cut him. Get him off the team please,” wrote another.

Hill had already stirred up controversy late last month with a cryptic post hinting that he wanted to be traded. After a fan posted on X asking whether the team should consider trading Hill, the Dolphins receiver himself responded with a smiling-face emoji.

Hill had a career-best season in 2023, making 119 receptions for a league-leading 1,799 yards and 12 touchdowns. He took a step back in 2024 as the Dolphins struggled on offense, making 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.