Dolphins’ Chop Robinson Given Big Verdict by ESPN

This is the season when Chop Robinson reveals who he really is.

He stood out as a rookie for the Miami Dolphins. His second season wasn’t as promising.

Now entering year three, Robinson can either sink or swim. Was he a one-hit wonder? Or can he put together a long NFL career?

Given the state of the Dolphins, a young team with a new front office and head coach, the development of a guy like Robinson is a key narrative for the season ahead.

In fact, it’s so pivotal that ESPN analyst Ben Solak has listed Robinson as his “X-Factor” for the Dolphins’ entire season.

Why Chop Robinson Matters

Robinson is a guy who, if he reaches his ceiling, can be a Dolphins stalwart for years to come.

He just has to prove that he can consistently perform as his best self, a fact that isn’t yet assured based on his first two seasons.

The Dolphins need to know whether they can count on him on the edge going forward, or if he’ll be someone they eventually move on from.

“It’s hard to get a framework for an X factor in Miami because the Dolphins are — by the admission of their head coach — not really measuring success in wins and losses this year,” Solak writes. “As such, the X factor is a player who might develop into a core piece of the future Dolphins, thus saving them from spending another draft pick or free agent contract at that position. So, I’ll take Robinson, who had a strong rookie season in 2024 but took a step back in 2025. Robinson is a speed rusher who needs to win with a wicked first step, and those players can run hot and cold. His get-off remained roughly the same (0.76 seconds in 2024 to 0.81 seconds in 2025), but his quick pressure rate fell from 7.4% to 4.4%.”

Robinson also didn’t get a full runway to shine, because the Dolphins had Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. Those pass rushers are both gone, so now it’s Robinson’s chance.

“He has bulked up and had a strong camp and preseason showing, and new defensive coach Jeff Hafley gives him a second opportunity to build on his hot start — this time, with the size and disposition of a three-down player,” Solak writes. “Should Robinson have the season-long impact that he has teased in flashes, the Dolphins’ young and unproven defense will have at least one cornerstone to build on moving forward.”

Why Not Malik Willis?

It’s important to note here that Solak didn’t name Willis as his Dolphins “X-Factor” because he didn’t name any quarterbacks for this exercise.

Of course a QB is pivotal to a team’s season, and that’s why the ESPN analyst stuck with other positions.

The Dolphins’ present and future will both depend a ton on Willis after his big free agent signing in the offseason, but that almost goes without saying.