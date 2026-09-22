Dolphins Defender Takes Action After Being Fined

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for Week 2 after a difficult opening game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami fell 27-13 in Las Vegas and will now look to respond against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins gave several young players significant responsibility in the opener. Chris Johnson was among them, with the first-round pick making his NFL debut as Miami continues to develop its young defensive group.

Johnson’s first game also produced an issue that could follow him through the season. The league’s updated player accountability system places additional importance on certain health and safety violations.

Johnson’s first NFL game has now brought an additional issue that could affect him beyond the Week 2 matchup.

Chris Johnson Appeals $17,911 Hip-Drop Tackle Fine

Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson was fined $17,911 for a hip-drop tackle on Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty in Week 1, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques. Johnson is appealing the fine.

The tackle was not penalized during the game. “AtoZ Sports” questioned the league’s decision and argued that the play did not clearly meet all three elements of the hip-drop tackle definition.

The definition involves wrapping the ball carrier, swiveling the hips to the side or behind the runner, and dropping body weight onto the runner’s legs. Johnson’s momentum appeared to carry him behind Jeanty after the initial contact.

The fine also matters because of the NFL’s new accountability system, created with the NFL Players Association. Five categories receive greater emphasis this season, including hip-drop tackles, horse-collar tackles, launching, hits on defenseless players and blindside blocks.

Players who commit three offenses in those categories during a season can receive a one-game suspension.

The NFL-NFLPA explanation also says players with one eligible violation can have the full fine returned at the end of the season. Louis-Jacques said Johnson could receive 50% of his fine back if he does not repeat the offense. The two supplied descriptions differ on the amount returned.

Chris Johnson played 68 snaps against Las Vegas, recording eight solo tackles, one stop, and two pass breakups.

Colts Sign Darius Slayton After Alec Pierce Injury

The Indianapolis Colts are adding wide receiver Darius Slayton as they deal with a major change at the position.

Slayton previously played for the New York Giants and spent parts of six seasons with quarterback Daniel Jones. The two were members of the Giants’ 2019 draft class before Jones left New York during the 2024 campaign.

The move comes after Colts receiver Alec Pierce reinjured his surgically repaired left heel. Pierce avoided surgery and hopes to return by midseason after rehabilitation, according to the supplied information.

Slayton, 29, enters Indianapolis after recording 4,435 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns during his seven seasons with the Giants. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Colts are 0-2 after losses to the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. They lost 33-30 to Kansas City in overtime on Sunday night.

Daniel Jones completed 22 of 31 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception in that defeat. Josh Downs led Indianapolis with seven catches for 72 yards on nine targets.

Laquon Treadwell added three catches for 61 yards, while tight end Tyler Warren caught six passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Indianapolis will host the 0-2 Texans in Week 3. The Colts will now have Slayton available as they adjust to Pierce’s absence and look for a response after opening the season without a win.