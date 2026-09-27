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Dolphins Coach Shares Awful De’Von Achane Injury News

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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: De'von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins don’t have much reason for hope, but when their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ended on Sunday in Week 3, they could at least have hope that De’Von Achane’s injury wouldn’t be that bad.

It sounds like that hope may not have much reason for optimism remaining either, though.

Achane left in the first half against the Chiefs with a left knee injury. He didn’t return.

And now it sounds like he might not be coming back soon.

Jeff Hafley on De’Von Achane Injury

This is what Hafley told reporters about Achane after Sunday’s game:

“To be honest with you, it does not sound optimistic.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport used the words, “the fear is a major knee injury.”

Brutal news for the Dolphins.

Achane appears to have hurt his left knee while running after the catch.

A defender attempted to bring him down from behind, and he got his head yanked back a bit.

That caused his left leg to turn awkwardly into the ground as his momentum is disrupted.

One sports doctor on social media speculated that it could be a meniscus issue:

Based on what Hafley said, it might be even worse.

Dolphins Backup RB

The Dolphins’ backup running back on Sunday was the bruising Ollie Gordon II, who did convert a 3-yard TD in the early going.

Miami usually would have had Jaylen Wright, too, but he’s out with a foot injury.

It’s a fascinating pedigree for Gordon. He was the best running back in the country in his penultimate college season, but he and the rest of his Oklahoma State team struggled in his last college season, so he ended up as a sixth-round pick to Miami in 2025.

It seems like the Dolphins will have to look into free agency no matter what here. They don’t have enough depth if Achane is out, even if the trust Gordon to lead the way.

A veteran, Kareem Hunt, recently was linked to the Carolina Panthers. Maybe he could end up in Miami instead.

A loss of Achane, though, removes pretty much all hope remaining from a Dolphins season that has already declined to 0-3 and might only get worse.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Dolphins Coach Shares Awful De’Von Achane Injury News

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