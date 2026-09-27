Dolphins Coach Shares Awful De’Von Achane Injury News

The Miami Dolphins don’t have much reason for hope, but when their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ended on Sunday in Week 3, they could at least have hope that De’Von Achane’s injury wouldn’t be that bad.

It sounds like that hope may not have much reason for optimism remaining either, though.

Achane left in the first half against the Chiefs with a left knee injury. He didn’t return.

And now it sounds like he might not be coming back soon.

Jeff Hafley on De’Von Achane Injury

This is what Hafley told reporters about Achane after Sunday’s game:

“To be honest with you, it does not sound optimistic.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport used the words, “the fear is a major knee injury.”

Brutal news for the Dolphins.

#Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley sounds like the fear is a major injury knee for star RB De’Von Achane: “To be honest with you, it does not sound optimistic.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

Achane appears to have hurt his left knee while running after the catch.

A defender attempted to bring him down from behind, and he got his head yanked back a bit.

That caused his left leg to turn awkwardly into the ground as his momentum is disrupted.

One sports doctor on social media speculated that it could be a meniscus issue:

De’Von Achane –

I think I’m wrong, it’s not his Right knee.

He was favoring his Left while walking into locker room. Better angle here.

Not seeing a tibia shift (lower concern for ACL) but a lot of twisting with foot planted adds concern for Meniscus injury. https://t.co/s1Eff1udP0 pic.twitter.com/xlBXGNDw2g — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 27, 2026

Based on what Hafley said, it might be even worse.

Dolphins Backup RB

The Dolphins’ backup running back on Sunday was the bruising Ollie Gordon II, who did convert a 3-yard TD in the early going.

Miami usually would have had Jaylen Wright, too, but he’s out with a foot injury.

It’s a fascinating pedigree for Gordon. He was the best running back in the country in his penultimate college season, but he and the rest of his Oklahoma State team struggled in his last college season, so he ended up as a sixth-round pick to Miami in 2025.

It seems like the Dolphins will have to look into free agency no matter what here. They don’t have enough depth if Achane is out, even if the trust Gordon to lead the way.

A veteran, Kareem Hunt, recently was linked to the Carolina Panthers. Maybe he could end up in Miami instead.

A loss of Achane, though, removes pretty much all hope remaining from a Dolphins season that has already declined to 0-3 and might only get worse.