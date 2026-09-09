Dolphins Coverage Map For Week 1 Vs. Raiders Leaves Limited TV Viewing

The Miami Dolphins begin a brand new era on Sunday.

But when Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off for the Dolphins in Las Vegas against the Raiders, it won’t be the easiest game to watch on TV — a fact revealed by the first coverage maps of the campaign.

Each week, 506 Sports unveils color-coded maps that show where each game will be visible across the United States during the early- and late-afternoon Sunday windows, when CBS and Fox are both broadcasting games.

The networks, as you’d expect, want geographical fandom to be represented in where they show each game, and then they also have to take into account the stakes of the game and the level of interest there will be from neutral fans.

That can lead to some games being shown to most of the country, while others get a much smaller footprint.

In Week 1, the Dolphins-Raiders game gets quite the small viewership area.

Dolphins-Raiders Coverage Map Week 1

The Dolphins and Raiders kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET due to the game being in Las Vegas, so there isn’t a ton of television competition.

Despite that fact, only a few areas will get to see the game.

It’s being broadcast on Fox, which is unusual as an AFC game but is something that happens more in recent years, and Fox has one other 4:25 p.m. ET game: the Washington Commanders at the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFC East clashes usually get wide viewership, and so that takes most of the country on the map for the Fox late window.

The Dolphins-Raiders game touches three states: Florida, California and Nevada — but not even the entirety of those states.

In Florida, the game will be on your local Fox station on TV about as far north as Fort Myers and obviously down south to Miami — but Tampa Bay and Orlando will be showing Commanders-Eagles.

The majority of Nevada has the game.

It stretches into California into Sacramento and then the Bay Area of San Francisco and Oakland, where there are still plenty of Raiders fans.

You can see the whole map at this link.

Dolphins-Raiders Announcers

Because it’s not a priority game for Fox, the Dolphins-Raiders clash also gets one of their lesser announcer crews.

The play-by-play guy will be Chris Myers.

His color commentator will be former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth.

They’ll have the task of informing viewers about Miami’s new front office, new coaching staff and new quarterback.

They’ll also have to explain why the Raiders are starting veteran QB Kirk Cousins over No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

There will be plenty of storylines, at least for those who are able to watch the game on their local Fox channel.