Dolphins Make Key Decision With LSU-Clemson Game

The Miami Dolphins are already looking ahead.

Their new GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, wasn’t letting the opening weekend of the college football season go to waste.

He was one of just two general managers in attendance on Saturday night at the clash between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers.

Fittingly, it was his former Green Bay Packers boss who joined him in the building.

17 NFL teams that are in attendance at Clemson/LSU: BUF, CAR, CLE, DEN, DET, GB, HOU, IND, JAX, LVR, MIA, MIN, NE, NO, NYJ, PIT, TEN GMs that are present: Gutekunst (GB) and Sullivan (MIA) — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 5, 2026

Given the fact that 17 teams were there, it’s obvious there are a ton of guys to watch.

It’s just extra notable to see a GM there, and Sullivan could’ve gone anywhere this weekend. He chose LSU-Clemson.

NFL Draft Prospects LSU-Clemson

There are certainly some talented players on the field in the battle of the Tigers.

The top prospect according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, from his NFL Draft 2027 early rankings, is the LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green. He ranks Green as his No. 11 prospect in the draft class.

“Last season, Green became a mismatch weapon for the Tigers and had seven touchdown grabs — only 2026 first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq caught more touchdowns in 2025 among FBS tight ends,” Brugler wrote. “Still young in football years, Green is just scratching the surface of his sky-high potential, and it will be interesting to see how much of a jump he makes this season.”

LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a transfer from Colorado, is Brugler’s No. 15 prospect.

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown checks in at No. 19, with cornerback Ashton Hampton right behind him at No. 21.

LSU checks in again at No. 36 with safety Ty Benefield.

Clemson has its edge rusher Will Heldt at No. 38.

Clemson WR Bryant Wesco Jr. rounds out the representation in the top-50 at No. 46.

What Do Dolphins Need?

The reality of this current state of the Dolphins is that they won’t be picky. They’ll be looking at everyone.

While the Malik Willis-led offense could surprise in 2026, there’s a decent chance this turns into a rebuilding year in Miami that leads to them picking high in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Even if not all these guys stay near the top of draft boards, at least a few should. The Dolphins are getting an early, up-close look at some of their options to try to make it a brighter future in Miami.

A guy like the tight end Green is especially intriguing. He also spent a season playing basketball for LSU. He’s an incredible talent who could change an entire offense. Dolphins fans should keep an eye on him, because he’s the type of TE skillset that could go in the top-10 of the upcoming NFL Draft.