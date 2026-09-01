Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Reveals Personal Goal Ahead of Season Opener

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2026 season with a new coaching staff, a new quarterback, and a significantly reshaped roster. De’Von Achane remains one of the few established pieces on an offense that is expected to lean heavily on its running game.

Achane has steadily grown into a central part of Miami’s offense since entering the league. His production has increased each season, and his role became even more important after the Dolphins moved on from several major offensive players during the offseason.

The 24-year-old running back is coming off his most productive NFL season. With the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders approaching, Achane is also taking on greater responsibility within Miami’s new-look team.

De’Von Achane Makes His Leadership Ambition Clear

Miami Herald’s C. Isaiah Smalls II reported on X that De’Von Achane said he wants to be a captain this year.

That ambition follows a noticeable change in Achane’s role with the Dolphins. After signing a four-year, $64 million extension, he described leadership as something that had effectively fallen into his lap.

“It was just important for the team,” Achane said of his growth as a leader. “The leadership thing kind of like fell into my lap, but I’m getting better at it, and it’s something I’m getting comfortable with.”

Achane has also embraced the responsibility that comes with being Miami’s top running back.

“It comes with the role, and I feel like I’m ready for it,” he said.

He credited former Dolphins veteran Terron Armstead for influencing how he approaches leadership.

Achane said he learned that when something needs to be said, a player should speak up without being rude.

Patrick Paul has also noticed the change in Achane. “Just him being more vocal and being more comfortable in talking roles and showing his leadership by what he does and his actions on the field, off the field,” Paul said. “That’s how he leads.”

The production behind Achane’s growing role is clear. He rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 while adding 67 receptions for 488 yards and six receiving touchdowns. His 5.7 yards per carry led the league.

Achane now enters a season in which Miami will depend heavily on his ability to produce in both the running and passing games.

Dolphins Need Their Other Running Backs to Step Up Behind Achane

Achane’s importance also makes the development of Miami’s other running backs significant.

Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II are expected to provide support behind the starter as the Dolphins prepare for a more physical, run-oriented offense under Jeff Hafley and Bobby Slowik.

Wright has shown his potential when given opportunities. He rushed for 86 yards against New England in 2024 and 104 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets last season.

Gordon brings a different skill set. He was used heavily in short-yardage situations last season and converted 11 first downs on 17 carries on third-and-3 or shorter. Hafley wants him to compete for an every-down role.

“I want Ollie to compete to be an every-down back, and I think he’s capable of doing it,” Hafley said.

Gordon also emphasized his improved preparation entering his second season. He said he now understands his study habits and how to better take care of his body.

That depth will matter as Miami looks to maximize Achane without making its offense too dependent on one player.

With Malik Willis starting at quarterback, the Dolphins will need contributions from their running backs as they open the season against Las Vegas.

Achane’s leadership goal adds another responsibility to his expanding role. The Raiders matchup will be the first opportunity for Miami’s new offense to show how that structure comes together.