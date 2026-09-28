Dolphins’ Draft Picks List Matters After De’Von Achane Injury

The Miami Dolphins weren’t expected by many outsiders to be a competitive team this season.

The outlook is now worse after De’Von Achane tore his ACL on Sunday to knock him out for the season after just three weeks.

And with that in mind, the Dolphins might already start thinking just a little bit more about the 2027 NFL Draft.

Of course, the players on the field for Miami will be giving it their all to try and win football games. It’s just not a team with a ton of talent to count on at this point.

There is good news for the Dolphins, though. While many teams wheel-and-deal draft picks in this era, nothing about the list of picks for the Dolphins will prove costly.

If they want to improve in the 2027 NFL Draft, they’ll have that chance.

Dolphins Draft Picks List for 2027 NFL Draft

These are the picks the Dolphins possess for the 2027 NFL Draft as of Sept. 28:

Dolphins 1st-round pick

Dolphins 2nd-round pick

Dolphins 3rd-round pick

Dolphins 4th-round pick

Dolphins 5th-round pick

Steelers 5th-round pick

Dolphins 6th-round pick

Giants 7th-round pick

The Dolphins have the Steelers’ fifth-round pick as part of the trade that sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh in June 2025 while bringing Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins.

And then Miami has the Giants’ seventh-round pick as part of the deal that also brought Darren Waller to town in July 2025.

Dolphins’ No. 1 Pick History

The Dolphins have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft just twice.

The first time was in 1966, when they took Jim Grabowski, a running back who played five years as a starter for Miami.

The second time came in 2008, when the Dolphins took offensive tackle Jake Long first overall. He made four Pro Bowls with Miami.

The Dolphins have also picked second twice. They took Rick Norton with the No. 2 pick in 1966, then got Ronnie Brown second overall in 2005.

Their only-ever No. 3 overall pick was Dion Jordan in 2013.

At No. 4 overall in 1967, the Dolphins snagged future Hall of Fame QB Bob griese.

Tua Tagovailoa was the Dolphins’ only No. 5 overall pick ever, and Jaylen Waddle was their only No. 6 pick.

The Dolphins got Troy Vincent at No. 7 in 1992.

In 1968, they got Larry Csonka eighth overall. Ryan Tannehill was also the No. 8 overall pick.

The Dolphins have had four No. 9 overall picks, including most recently Ted Ginn Jr.

As for Dan Marino? The Dolphins snagged him at No. 27 overall in 1983. That worked out OK.