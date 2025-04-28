Dolphins Talking to Veteran Cornerback

While the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, that doesn’t mean that all the work is done. The Miami Dolphins got some praise for their work in this past weekend’s draft, but they still will be adding a slew of undrafted rookie free agents as well as veteran free agents that are still on the market.

In addition to several others, the Dolphins have reportedly been in touch with former Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. Douglas was a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2017.

Douglas brings a ton of veteran experience

Douglas is a big, physical corner who has shown he can make plays. He isn’t the fastest guy in the world, but he’s tough and has a lot of NFL experience. With the Dolphins potentially parting ways with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, they’re going to need plenty of secondary help.

“The Dolphins have been in contact with Douglas, who started 15 games for the Bills last season, and have been showing some interest,” writes Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He has had a good career, with 19 interceptions and 80 starts over nine seasons.

“Douglas, 30, started 15 games for the Bills last season but allowed 72 percent of passes thrown in his area to be caught, with a poor 122 passer rating in his coverage area. But he was very good in 2023 for Green Bay (and following a trade) Buffalo, producing five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one sack, and a career-high two touchdowns in 16 games and 15 starts, despite playing part of the season with a torn MCL. Pro Football Focus rated him 12th among all cornerbacks that season.

“The 6-2 Douglas, who twice has been named Defensive Player of the Week (in each conference), had some good years, too, for Philadelphia, Carolina and Green Bay, and has three interception returns for touchdowns.”

Douglas was shipped from the Packers to Buffalo in 2023 and he had 87 tackles, four picks, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 24 games for the Bills.

The Dolphins current cornerback situation

Assuming they lose Ramsey, the cupboard is pretty bare at the cornerback position. The team selected Jason Marshall, Jr. from the University of Florida in the fifth round of the recent NFL Draft. They also have Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Artie Burns, Ethan Bonner and Storm Duck on the roster. Storm Duck might be the greatest name in sports history, the Dolphins are surely hoping he can play at the level of his name.

They can surely get competent play out of several of these guys, but they are most likely going to have to add more depth via a trade or free agency. It wouldn’t make sense for a team to send a higher end cornerback back to the Dolphins in a Ramsey trade, so that’s probably not happening.

According to Sharp Analysis, these are the top-10 available cornerback free agents still on the market in no particular order:

-Asante Samuel Jr.

-Rasul Douglas

-Mike Hilton

-Stephon Gilmore

-Kendall Fuller

-Shaquill Griffin

-Jack Jones

-Arthur Maulet

-Emmanuel Moseley

-James Bradberry

While the intense free agency signing period has passed and so has the NFL Draft, the Dolphins aren’t going to sit tight with their roster at this point.