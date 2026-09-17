Dolphins Facing Another Injury Blow Before 49ers Trip

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for a difficult Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers after opening the season with a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami is spending the week in California instead of returning home, giving Jeff Hafley and his young roster additional time together before Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins’ defense faces an important challenge against a San Francisco offense featuring Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. Miami struggled to generate pressure against Las Vegas, recording no sacks of Kirk Cousins, while the 49ers opened their season with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Several Dolphins players are also dealing with injuries as the team prepares for the road matchup. The situation surrounding Miami’s defensive front has now become another part of the team’s Week 2 preparation.

Dolphins Hit With Chop Robinson Injury Concern Before 49ers Clash

Miami Herald reporter Omar Kelly reported that “Dolphins pass rusher Chop Robinson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.”

Robinson was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice.

The 2024 first-round pick was also seen practicing without a red jersey during the portion of practice open to reporters, according to Kelly. The timing of the concussion was unclear.

Robinson must progress through the NFL’s concussion protocol before he can play against San Francisco.

The process involves gradually increasing football activity before a player can return to unrestricted contact practice and eventually be cleared to play.

That creates uncertainty for Sunday because the process can take longer than one week.

Robinson played 42 defensive snaps in Miami’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas and recorded one tackle.

The game was his fifth career start, with the Dolphins counting on him to provide both edge-setting and pass-rushing ability.

Miami has limited depth if Robinson cannot play. Josh Uche, Robert Beal Jr. and Malik Herring are among the available edge options on the 53-man roster, while Clelin Ferrell, Rodney McGraw, Amari Gainer and rookie Max Llewellyn are on the practice squad.

Ferrell was elevated for the Raiders game and could again provide an experienced option. The Dolphins, however, have only two practice-squad elevations available per game.

The injury concern comes at a difficult time for Robinson, who is entering an important third season after recording four sacks in 2025 following six sacks as a rookie.

From Robinson’s status, Miami’s preparation now shifts toward the larger challenge of facing a familiar organization for Hafley.

Jeff Hafley Calls 49ers the Blueprint for Dolphins’ Rebuild

Hafley spent time with the 49ers earlier in his coaching career and worked under Kyle Shanahan. He said Shanahan’s approach has had a major influence on him.

“Kyle’s a huge influence on me, and I truly believe he’s one of the reasons that I’m here right now,” Hafley said.

The Dolphins coach also pointed to the way Shanahan and general manager John Lynch remained aligned while building San Francisco.

Hafley said that experience gave him a model for Miami’s current rebuilding process with general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

“Sully and I together, trying to build this thing the right way, Kyle kind of gave me the blueprint for that,” Hafley said.

Hafley is also using the extended California stay to build stronger relationships among his young players.

He described the team’s setup as similar to a college campus, with players spending time together away from practice.

For Sunday’s game, however, Hafley emphasized execution. He said Miami must have all 11 players performing their responsibilities at the same time.

“We are young, and we have some guys that are still learning, but we’ve got to master our one-eleventh,” Hafley said.

Against San Francisco, Miami’s young defense will have another demanding test, with Robinson’s availability now one of the team’s key questions.