Dolphins Interested in 26-Year-Old QB, Former Passing Yards Leader

The Miami Dolphins are showing interest in a 26-year-old quarterback who led the league in passing yards.

A day before the start of training camp on Tuesday, the Dolphins hosted a number of players for workouts, including quarterback Jack Plummer. The 6-foot-5 passer led the UFL in passing yards while winning MVP honors this past season after throwing for 2,189 yards and 17 touchdowns with one interception for the Orlando Storm.

The Dolphins also hosted the likes of QB Austin Reed, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WRs Elijhah Badger, Elijah Cooks, Jakobie Keeney-James and Tyler Vaughns, along with tackle Ben Te Kura.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Dolphins are not signing Plummer right now, but he could be in play down the road.

“The #Dolphins worked out QB Jack Plummer, who was the UFL MVP with @UFLStorm this spring, after the #49ers gave him a look the other day,” said Garafolo. “Plummer took a physical with Miami, too. No signing but could be in play down the line.”

Jack Plummer Could Be Option For Dolphins Down the Road

Plummer went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent essentially the entire season on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster before the end of the season, but didn’t make any appearances. He was waived prior to the start of the 2025 season.

The Louisville product was a Third-team All-ACC selection in 2023 during his senior season after throwing for 21 touchdowns and 3,204 passing yards.

The Dolphins are going into the 2026 season with Malik Willis as its starting quarterback and Quinn Ewers as the primary backup. Ewers started three games at the end of the 2025 season and went 1-2 as the starter. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Dolphins last year. The other quarterbacks on the roster are Cam Miller and Mark Gronkowski, both of whom have no NFL playing experience.

If any of Miami’s two primary quarterbacks get injured, Plummer could be a name that Miami looks into down the road.

Malik Willis Ready to Lead Dolphins as New Franchise QB

Willis may have only four starts under his belt in four seasons, but he’s ready to prove that he’s not only the Dolphins’ quarterback for the 2026 season, but for the future. The former Green Bay Packers backup signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal in the offseason, reunited with former Packers defense coordinator Jeff Hafley — now the head coach of the Dolphins — and ex-Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan, who is now the general manager in Miami.

“You have to understand people,” Willis said. “Obviously, some people can handle being talked to a certain type of way and others can’t, so you got to talk to them a certain type of way. And then sometimes nothing needs to be said because they already know what they messed up on and belittling them or just reiterating it might not be beneficial to help us succeed. I feel like it’s just a time and place type thing.”

The 27-year-old quarterback trained in the offseason with seven of his wide receivers, inviting them to Jacksonville so they could gain chemistry with one another before training camp starts.

“I try to take away little things that you probably don’t notice just looking around like who gets out their breaks faster, who I can throw to a little earlier than later, who likes it right on them, or do they like it above their head?” Willis said. “Just all those type of things that can help you be successful as far as like minimizing risk.”

Considering the Dolphins only have one primary wide receiver returning from last season — Malik Washington — and considering Willis and all of the other receivers are new, those training sessions in the offseason will likely prove to be key as the franchise embarks on a new era in 2026.