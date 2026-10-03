Dolphins’ Jaylen Wright Outlook About Vikings More Than Ollie Gordon

Much of the build up to Week 4 for the Miami Dolphins has been used to discuss the running back position.

De’Von Achane is out for the season with a torn ACL, and so Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon are both in the conversation to be his replacement against the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s been added uncertainty because Wright missed last week’s game, so Gordon got all the action after Achane went out, even though Wright has been ahead of Gordon on the depth chart pretty consistently when healthy over the last season-plus.

Those wondering about the Dolphins’ chances against the Vikings, and those trying to set their fantasy football lineups, have been trying to get to the bottom of this.

But really, most signs point to Wright having at least a decent role if not a substantial one, so that might not be the main talking point.

What’s more relevant to discuss as Sunday’s game closes in is how the Vikings’ defense might impact things.

Wright being on the field is notable. But whether or not Wright can actually make things happen is another.

Even Achane hadn’t started the season particularly strong. This Miami offense has left a lot to be desired during an 0-3 start.

The Vikings don’t appear to be the easiest opponent to help the cause.

Jaylen Wright Week 4 Outlook Vs. Vikings

The Vikings enter Sunday’s game with a 3-0 record having allowed a total of 41 points in three games.

Right off the bat, that looks like bad news for Miami.

In Week 1, they staged a crazy rally after Kyler Murray got hurt to defeat the Green Bay Packers, 39-22.

The Packers are shorthanded at running back, much like the Dolphins, and they really struggled to run it against Minnesota. MarShawn Lloyd had 13 carries for 37 yards (2.8 ypc), and Chris Brooks ran seven times for 29 yards (4.1 ypc). Brooks caught a single pass for 10 yards.

That’s an opening week of rushing shut down almost entirely by the Vikings’ defense.

The Vikings then beat the Bears in Week 3, 9-3, in a game that was rainy and had Chicago QB Caleb Williams get hurt.

Kyle Monangai ran 10 times for 47 yards (4.7 ypc) for the Bears that day, while D’Andre Swift struggled running 16 times for 45 yards (2.8 ypc). Swift caught five passes for 54 yards, while Monangai caught two for 11.

That’s two weeks of limited RB production and no scores by the backs.

Last week, the Vikings won 23-16 over the Buccaneers.

Bucky Irving ran 15 times for 46 yards (3.1 ypc), and Kenny Gainwell added three runs for negative-4 yards. Gainwell and Irving each caught two short passes.

Three weeks, minimal RB production, again no running back touchdowns.

This might just be a nightmare rushing matchup.

Should I Start Jaylen Wright in Fantasy?

Wright is a tough start because of the matchup discussed above.

It’s a fair move to make if you’re specifically replacing Achane, or maybe also if you had the injured Travis Etienne in your starting lineup.

Wright does feel like a better start than Gordon given the depth chart implications, but just barely.

You’re starting Wright in the hopes that he gets 12-15 touches and a chance at a touchdown. The matchup with Minnesota does not bode well for his efficiency or yardage, though, so there’s definite risk.