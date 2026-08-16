Dolphins Put Ollie Gordon II On Notice After Preseason Opener

The Miami Dolphins opened their preseason with a 20-7 loss to the Washington Commanders, but the game also gave head coach Jeff Hafley an opportunity to evaluate several young players. One of them was running back Ollie Gordon II, who is competing for a bigger role in Miami’s backfield.

Gordon had a productive night on the ground, finishing with seven carries for 39 yards. He showed his ability to break tackles and find space, including a 13-yard run against Washington. However, an unnecessary penalty changed the tone of his night and gave Hafley an opportunity to reinforce the standards he wants from his players.

The Dolphins are counting on Gordon to contribute behind De’Von Achane and alongside Jaylen Wright. Gordon appeared in all 17 games as a rookie in 2025, rushing for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries. He also added seven receptions for 32 yards and a receiving touchdown. His role this season could grow, but discipline will also be important as he competes for more opportunities.

Jeff Hafley Sends Ollie Gordon II a Strong Message

Hafley made it clear that Gordon’s talent would not excuse a mistake that could hurt the Dolphins. After removing the running back, the coach used the moment to reinforce his expectations and make Gordon understand that the penalty was unacceptable.

Speaking after the game, Hafley explained that he wanted Gordon to understand that there would be consequences for failing to meet the team’s standards.

The Dolphins coach also explained the wider principle behind his decision.

“If you are going to have a standard, there has to be consequences. Our standard is we’re not going to do things to put our team in jeopardy and have post-snap fouls where we toss a ball at a guy.”

Gordon’s penalty came during a night in which he otherwise provided positive production. His 39 rushing yards matched De’Von Achane’s total from seven carries, although Achane also scored a touchdown on the opening drive.

The incident also comes with Gordon competing for a larger role in Miami’s backfield. The Dolphins previously listed Jaylen Wright ahead of him on the first depth chart, making every preseason opportunity important for Gordon.

Hafley had already challenged Gordon to compete for an every-down role rather than being used only as a short-yardage option. The coach’s response against Washington reinforced that Gordon must show both his physical ability and discipline to earn those opportunities.

Miami Dolphins Are Building a Culture of Accountability

Hafley’s decision also reflects the standards he has emphasized throughout training camp. He has made discipline and the avoidance of mistakes important parts of his approach as Miami begins a new era under its first-year head coach.

The preseason gives Hafley a chance to evaluate players and establish expectations before the regular season begins. Gordon’s situation showed that those expectations apply even when a player is having a productive outing.

That is particularly relevant to Gordon because Miami values his skill set. The Dolphins selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after he won the Doak Walker Award at Oklahoma State. He finished his college career with 2,920 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Miami now wants to see whether Gordon can take on a larger role behind Achane. Wright is also competing for carries, while the Dolphins’ run-heavy approach could create opportunities for multiple backs.

Gordon’s performance against Washington showed why Miami continues to view him as a useful option. But Hafley’s decision made the expectation clear: production cannot come at the expense of discipline.

The next two preseason games will give Gordon another chance to respond, improve, and continue his competition for a bigger role in the Dolphins’ offense.