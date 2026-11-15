Dolphins’ Jeff Hafley Shares True Feelings on QB Kyle McCord After Colts Loss

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-8 with a 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Once again, the Dolphins fought a competitive game; however, miscues resulted in Miami losing their third consecutive game.

The game also featured the debut of quarterback Kyle McCord, who was replacing the injured Malik Willis in the team’s starting lineup.

After the loss, Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley shared his thoughts on McCord’s debut performance.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley Shares True Feelings on Quarterback Kyle McCord

Following the Miami Dolphins loss against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Jeff Hafley said of McCord’s debut, “I thought that he would stay composed… he didn’t get rattled. I think it showed – I think it showed in the way he played, in the way he responded – and I’m proud of him.”

McCord finished the game with 17 completions on 32 pass attempts for 209 passing yards. He added four rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. McCord also lost a fumble in the third quarter, which was returned by the Colts defense for a touchdown.

McCord’s fumble resulted in Indianapolis taking a 21-7 lead in the third quarter. Miami rallied back as they outscored the Colts 15-3 from that point forward.

Meanwhile, McCord said of his performance, “A great learning experience. Some good, some plays you wish you could have back… it stinks to come up 10-yards shorts, 15-yards short.”

Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington, who finished with 50 receiving yards and also threw a touchdown, said of McCord after the game, “I think he did well. He was calm in the huddle, he’s getting us to the right spots. Threw some nice balls… we’re just going to continue to build on it.”

McCord is set to start Miami’s next three games as Willis was placed on injured reserve.

Dolphins vs. Colts Takeaways

Perhaps the biggest reason the Dolphins did not win their game against the Indianapolis Colts was the performance of kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who entered Sunday’s game having missed two field goals over the past three weeks, was signed to the active roster after he was out of practice squad elevations. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, his struggles continued as he missed three kicks during the game. Gonzalez missed two field goal attempts and an extra-point attempt.

Regarding Gonzalez’s performance, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “We got to make the extra point, we have to make the field goal. I’m not going to ever BS you.”

The Dolphins previously worked out former All-Pro kickers Daniel Carlson and Justin Tucker, but opted to sign Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Riley Patterson, who the Dolphins released earlier this season, is set to start for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.