Dolphins Urged to Consider Signing Super Bowl Quarterback After Quinn Ewers Showing

The Miami Dolphins could use an upgrade at the quarterback position.

While we all know the Dolphins will enter the 2026 season with Malik Willis as the starting quarterback, the situation behind him isn’t as certain. Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller are the current backups battling to be the primary one behind Willis.

The favorite to land that position was none other than Ewers, who showed some promise as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback during the last three games of the season. During his rookie season last year, Ewers posted a respectable 85.5 passer rating while throwing three touchdowns against three interceptions. He went 1-2 while also completing 66.3% of his passes and 7.5 yards per pass attempt.

However, the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders was a disastrous performance for Ewers. The second-year quarterback completed just 1-of-8 passes for 27 yards and an interception for a 1.6 passer rating before exiting with a groin injury. Ewers is now sidelined for at least a week due to the groin injury.

As Simon Clancy of Dolphins Talk suggests, the Dolphins should consider adding another backup quarterback. One of the many names that he mentioned is none other than Jimmy Garoppolo, the longtime journeyman quarterback who has had a notable career in the NFL. The 34-year-old Garoppolo is currently a free agent and is a two-time Super Bowl champion as a backup to Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. He also led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback during the 2019 season.

“The other two names worthy of some consideration are 34-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent the past two seasons with the Rams but was released in March and has stayed NFL ready,” said Clancy. “He would bring a veteran savvy to the locker room. The other is Desmond Ridder, who has struggled as a pro, but it’s worth noting that when Jon-Eric Sullivan was in Green Bay, he was part of the front office that signed the former Cincinnati passer.”

Jimmy Garoppolo Top Quarterback Name on Free Agency Market

Garoppolo would obviously bring name value and wealth of starting experience to the Dolphins’ locker room. He is probably the biggest quarterback name on the free agency market, having started 64 games in his NFL career and having played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams in addition to his stints with the 49ers and Patriots.

He has spent the past two seasons as the Rams’ backup quarterback. Over the course of his 12-season career, Garoppolo has posted 96 touchdowns against 52 interceptions for a 97.6 passer rating with a 43-21 record as a starting quarterback. He also led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game during the 2021 season.

Why Dolphins Won’t Add Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s likely too soon for the Dolphins to consider adding a veteran quarterback, especially when one considers that this team is in complete rebuild mode and is expected to be the worst team in the NFL. That means they’ll have a lot of patience with Ewers, whereas most teams probably wouldn’t after that disastrous preseason performance against backups.

The Dolphins instead recently opted to re-sign Mark Gronowski following the injury to Ewers. Gronowski had recently been cut by Miami.

Dolphins fans would love a big name like Garoppolo as an insurance policy for Willis. But it’s more likely the Dolphins let it ride out with their young backup quarterbacks.