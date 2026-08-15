Dolphins Proposed to Land J.J. McCarthy in Two-Pick Trade With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have entered the 2026 season with a significant change at quarterback. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has named Kyler Murray the team’s Week 1 starter, leaving J.J. McCarthy as the backup after the former first-round pick started 10 games last season.

McCarthy’s path to the starting role has been unusual. He missed his entire rookie season because of a knee injury before taking over as Minnesota’s primary starter in 2025. He finished that season with a 6-4 record in 10 starts, throwing for 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The decision also comes at an important time for Miami. The Dolphins released Tua Tagovailoa in March and later signed Malik Willis. Willis has only six career starts, giving Miami an inexperienced option as it reshapes its quarterback room.

Kyler Murray Wins Vikings Job As Dolphins Emerge As Potential Option for J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings’ decision to make Murray the starter has raised questions about McCarthy’s future, and ClutchPoints writer Enzo Flojo reported that the Dolphins could be a potential landing spot.

Flojo wrote, “The Dolphins could target JJ McCarthy after Kyler Murray won Minnesota’s QB battle, offering a path toward Miami’s quarterback future.”

A potential trade would give Miami another young quarterback with starting experience. McCarthy showed flashes of accuracy and mobility, although his numbers also included a 57.6 percent completion rate, 12 interceptions and a 72.6 passer rating.

The Dolphins could continue developing Willis while adding McCarthy to the quarterback room. Willis spent the previous two seasons with Green Bay, but his limited starting experience makes McCarthy a different type of option for Miami.

One proposed package would send McCarthy to Miami for a 2027 third-round pick and a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick. That selection would escalate to a second-round pick if McCarthy starts at least eight games or plays at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps during the 2026 or 2027 season.

The structure would allow Miami to limit its initial investment while giving Minnesota additional compensation if McCarthy develops into a significant starter.

For the Dolphins, the situation comes after a major change at quarterback. The team has moved on from Tagovailoa and signed Willis, while McCarthy would provide another potential long-term option without requiring the team to immediately pursue an expensive veteran.

Minnesota Vikings Still Have Reasons To Keep J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota’s decision to start Murray does not necessarily mean McCarthy has lost his long-term opportunity. Corey Reed of Roundtable noted that McCarthy remains committed to the Vikings and could still regain the starting job during the season.

Murray’s position also comes with uncertainty beyond 2026. His arrival gives Minnesota a veteran option while allowing McCarthy more time to develop. If Murray struggles or suffers an injury, McCarthy remains available as a potential replacement.

McCarthy showed flashes during his first season as a starter, including a three-touchdown performance against Washington and a 250-yard game against Dallas. His biggest concerns were consistency and staying healthy.

The Vikings also have strong offensive weapons around Murray, including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. That makes the current quarterback competition important for a team that missed the playoffs despite finishing with a winning record.

For Miami, the situation creates an interesting dilemma. Willis could develop into the answer, but McCarthy would provide another young quarterback with starting experience and first-round pedigree.

A trade, therefore, remains a possibility worth monitoring, but Minnesota has little reason to move McCarthy unless the return provides enough value. For now, Murray has the starting job, while McCarthy remains in position to earn another opportunity with the Vikings.