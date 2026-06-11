Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks Trade Rumors Take a New Turn

This offseason, Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan identified De’Von Achane, Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul and Jordyn Brooks as pillars of the franchise.

However, Achane, Brewer and Brooks had only one year remaining on their contracts. Miami took care of that as they have already extended the star running back and center. Now, only Jordyn Brooks remains without an extension, and if that does not occur, trade rumors will only get louder.

Miami Dolphins Jordyn Brooks’ Trade Rumors

Following the three-year extension Aaron Brewer signed with the team, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote about how the move impacts Miami’s All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks:

“Brewer’s extension leaves linebacker Jordyn Brooks, a first-team All-Pro selection last year, as the one player with a contract situation that needs to be resolved.

Brooks is headed into the final year of the contract he signed when he joined the Dolphins as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, but his contract wasn’t restructured this offseason and he currently carries a cap number of $10.8 million.

What makes his situation a bit cloudy is his trade value — the Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to be interested — along with the fact the Dolphins selected linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis in the first four rounds of the draft this year.”

Prior to Brewer’s extension, Poupart had written about how Brooks’ trade rumors were not going to stop until a contract extension. Poupart wrote:

“The only reason Brooks’ name keeps coming up is his contract, which runs out after this season, which features no guaranteed salary, which features a big cap number and which hasn’t been touched this offseason unlike De’Von Achane’s extension or Aaron Brewer’s restructure.

Brooks carries a $10.9 million cap number for 2026, and the Dolphins could knock off $8.4 million off it by trading him, which is something they’d logically only consider if they didn’t want to sign him to a contract extension or re-sign him as a free agent next offseason.”

Dolphins’ Big Decision

After Brewer’s extension, DolphinsWire’s Mike Masala wrote about the Dolphins having to make a decision on Brooks. He wrote:

“That leaves linebacker Jordyn Brooks as the lone extension candidate without a new contract, and Miami will have a big decision to make on that topic some point soon … His current deal is set to pay him a $7.82 million base salary with $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses. He also has a $50,000 workout bonus.

If Miami were to give him an extension, they’d probably have to pay him like one of the top linebackers in the game. Fred Warner’s currently the highest-paid linebacker in the league at $21 million annually, so Brooks would probably come in between $18-20 million per year.”

As Poupart mentioned, if an extension is not reached, the possibility of a trade increases significantly. Brooks was recently listed by Fox Sports’ Greg Auman as the No. 1 player most likely to be traded. Auman wrote:

“It’s possible Miami wants to keep him as one key piece, but it should be active enough in 2027 free agency that it won’t be able to get a compensatory pick for losing him. Brooks was a first-team All-Pro after leading the league with 183 total tackles last year, adding 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, so he’s a smart target for a linebacker-needy team. If it doesn’t happen before the season, it feels inevitable he lands with a contender at the trade deadline.”