Dolphins Rookie Kadyn Proctor Receives Strong Backing Despite Early Camp Setback

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up the first week of training camp with a competitive finish, but rookie offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor experienced a difficult final snap. On the last play of Friday’s practice, defensive tackle Zach Sieler broke through the line and reached quarterback Malik Willis, ending the session with the defense claiming the day’s final victory.

Despite that setback, the Dolphins continue to receive positive signs from the 2026 first-round pick. Proctor has adjusted to a position change from left tackle at Alabama to left guard in Miami, earning praise from teammates while embracing the learning process during his first NFL training camp. His willingness to accept mistakes and improve has stood out as the Dolphins continue preparing for the 2026 season.

Kadyn Proctor embraces Zach Sieler’s lesson during Miami Dolphins camp

Friday’s final play became one of the biggest talking points from practice.

With the offense facing a third-and-goal situation from the 6-yard line, the coaching staff called for one final winner-take-all snap. Sieler quickly beat Proctor off the line and reached Willis before the quarterback could escape, ending practice in favor of the defense.

Proctor acknowledged the mistake immediately afterward.

“Got to stay engaged,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. They dialed it up pretty well, the defense did, and they won the competition. But that’s all it’s about – competition, having fun going out there. We can learn from that play. We’ll get to it in the film room.”

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Proctor has generally held his own through the first week despite the final rep against one of Miami’s most experienced defenders.

The rookie also explained what he has learned from facing Sieler.

“These guys, they don’t play around — they’re fast, they’re physical, but it’s really about the mental part,” Proctor said. “It’s not way faster than college or anything like that. It’s not too overwhelming, but what these guys are doing with their technique, especially a guy like Sieler who’s been doing this for a long time, it’s good for me to go against him because I’m learning a lot.”

Head coach Jeff Hafley has kept Proctor focused solely on left guard rather than cross-training him at multiple positions.

“He’s going to start off at left guard and try to get good at one position,” Hafley said. “I think that’s fair to him and it’s the best thing. Ultimately, we need to do what’s best for our team.”

Miami Dolphins veterans back Kadyn Proctor’s long-term development

While the final play grabbed attention, Miami’s veterans continue to express confidence in Proctor’s future.

Running back Jaylen Wright praised the left side of the offensive line, highlighting Proctor alongside left tackle Patrick Paul.

“Them boys be moving,” Wright said. “Big boys to run behind, they big and athletic, Pat Paul and Kadyn. Kadyn, I feel like he’s going to be a wonderful, wonderful athlete. He has a long career ahead of him.”

Paul has also taken an active role mentoring the rookie through his transition.

“Just helping him out with any questions he might have,” Paul said. “Just speaking, encouraging him every day, just showing him how it’s done. Trying to be a good leader for him.”

Center Aaron Brewer echoed that message while outlining the expectations he has for Proctor.

“I want him to be the best player he can be. I want him to be the No. 1 guard in the league,” Brewer said.

Proctor, meanwhile, has focused on steady improvement rather than his draft status.

“The draft pick, that’s out the way,” he said. “There’s a lot of undrafted guys out here that are working and working – and they’re trying to take my spot.”

According to ESPN, Proctor has also embraced the reality that mistakes are part of his development.

“[Doubt will] never creep in because I know I’ve experienced this since I’m 17 years old,” he said. “I can accept that I’m going to lose some reps.”

The rookie added, “We’re built for this. We’re here for a reason… Don’t be afraid to mess up. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Just go out there and give it your all.”

For the Dolphins, Friday’s final rep served as a reminder of the adjustment every rookie faces. Just as importantly, Proctor’s response and support from Miami’s veterans suggest the organization remains confident in his long-term development as he settles into his new position.