Dolphins Learn Raiders’ QB Decision for Week 1 of NFL Season

The Miami Dolphins hit the road in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, heading to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

That trip was set to come with some uncertainty, though: Who would the Raiders be starting at quarterback?

One choice is Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft who just led the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy.

The Raiders also brought aboard Kirk Cousins, the veteran, to help protect Mendoza from needing to be used too early.

As the calendar turned to September, no decision had been made yet by the Raiders, at least publicly, about who would get the Week 1 start.

On Wednesday, though, new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak let the NFL world know the Raiders’ plans for Week 1.

Who Is The Raiders’ Week 1 Starting QB?

Kubiak announced that the veteran Cousins will get the nod for the season opener.

“Kirk’s had a very good offseason, a really good camp and he’s earned it,” Kubiak told assembled reporters on Wednesday.

This means that Mendoza will be the QB2 to start his NFL career.

It’s a different path than the one the Titans used with Cam Ward a year ago. Ward, like Mendoza, was the No. 1 overall pick in his draft. But the Titans didn’t wait — Ward got the Week 1 start and maintained that job for his entire rookie season.

From the moment the Raiders signed Cousins, it was clear they might have different plans. Now, it’s been made official.

Cousins played for the Falcons the past two seasons and went 12-10 as a starter with a 65.0% completion rate and 28 touchdowns compared to 21 interceptions.

The Falcons moved on from Cousins as they continue to give the young Michael Penix a chance, and they also brought in former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to compete for that job.

That brought Cousins to Vegas, where he not only gets to help mentor Mendoza but also gets to start in Week 1.

Why Isn’t Fernando Mendoza Starting Week 1 Vs. Dolphins?

The Raiders clearly want to protect Mendoza.

It’d be more harmful for Las Vegas to put their prized rookie into a rough situation than it would be to let him wait a few more weeks to be thrown into the fray.

The Raiders have a star tight end (Brock Bowers) and running back (Ashton Jeanty), but their wide receivers aren’t as strong, and the offensive line doesn’t have a great recent history.

Las Vegas won’t hold back Mendoza when they feel his time has arrived, but they also don’t want to rush things.

That means that when the Dolphins open their season in Las Vegas, it’ll be Kirk Cousins staring across at the Miami defense.

Dolphins Should Have Predictable Plan

Given Cousins is starting, things get simpler for Miami.

Cousins is an established NFL quarterback with lots of film. The Dolphins know what he’s capable of. There’s less mystery with him than Mendoza.

The aging Cousins also is less mobile than Mendoza, so certain pass-rush plans could be particularly effective against Cousins.

Most likely, this is a boost for the Dolphins, who won’t get to face the Miami-raised Mendoza.