Retired Miami Dolphins rookie running back Le’Veon Moss was arrested Monday, July 20 in his home in Baton Rogue, Louisiana due to cruelty of a juvenile according to WBRZ News.
Miami Dolphins Retired Rookie Le’Veon Moss Arrested After Two-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself
On Monday night, Le’Veon Moss, 23, rushed his two-year-old son to Our Lady of the Lake’s Children Hospital due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Arrest reports confirm that Moss’ two-year-old son shot himself after finding a gun he kept underneath his pillow, while sleeping in his bed. His son accidentally fired a single shot. Moss was sleeping prior to the gunshot, according to police reports.
It is currently unknown the extent of the child’s injury and where the gunshot wound was located.
The affidavit said “due to Moss’ negligence, a child under the age of seventeen suffered unjustifiable pain.” He was arrested Monday.
Moss’ bond is currently set to $25,000, per Fox West Texas.
Retired Miami Dolphins Rookie Arrested After 2-Year-Old Son Found Dead