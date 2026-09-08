Dolphins Have Helpful Link To Sudden Free Agent WR Darius Slayton

No one is going to make the case that the Miami Dolphins have a particularly strong wide receiver depth chart.

They could have a chance to upgrade it as Week 1 approaches, if they want to give a phone call to the sudden free agent WR Darius Slayton.

The Giants cut Slayton on Monday, a bit of a surprise after how good he had been there.

The Dolphins wouldn’t be alone in potentially having interest, but they may be the team with the most clear opportunity on their depth chart.

Dolphins Link to Darius Slayton

The Dolphins currently employ one of Slayton’s former wide receivers coaches.

Tyke Tolbert is the WR coach in Miami right now. He previously held the same title with the Giants.

Darius Slayton has ties to 4 teams that could look to add a veteran WR former HC Brian Daboll is with the #Titans

former QB Daniel Jones #Colts

former WRs coach Tyke Tolbert #Dolphins

former OC Mike Kafka #Lions — Lance Medow (@LanceMedow) September 7, 2026

Obviously from afar, there’s no way to really know how a particular coach was viewed by a particular player, so there’s no way to know if Tolbert is actually a great draw for Slayton or not.

But when a guy gets cut this close to the season, it would make sense to go somewhere that has a familiar face, and Miami would fit that bill now.

Dolphins WR Depth Chart

Some have said in recent days that the Dolphins’ WR talent level is 32nd out of 32 in the NFL heading into the 2026 season.

They let both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill go this offseason, and while both moves likely made sense in their own ways, it really depleted things in Miami.

The Dolphins appear to be relying on incumbent Malik Washington to be the leader of the group. He’s got some explosiveness, but he’s not a big guy, so he’s not your typical No. 1 wide receiver.

They then drafted three rookies, all of whom will have a chance for big seasons if they can seize a role ahead of one another.

Caleb Douglas and Christopher Bell were both third-round picks, and while Bell has battled injury this summer, both are quite talented.

The Dolphins also got Kevin Coleman Jr. later in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They’ll all be trying to help out new quarterback Malik Willis. He came aboard in free agency from the Green Bay Packers, and after spending a couple seasons there as a backup, he’ll be hoping to hit the ground running in Miami to begin validating his contract.

To do that, Willis will need some playmakers to throw to. Slayton certainly seems like the kind of reliable receiver who could quickly improve the Dolphins’ WR room if they decide to go that route.