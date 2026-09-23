Dolphins Lose Player to Sudden Saints Pickup

The Miami Dolphins just signed Cal Adomitis a week ago.

They needed a long snapper in case of injury, and he was the player they chose in free agency.

Now, Adomitis is already gone. Such is the life on an NFL practice squad.

The Dolphins didn’t choose to get rid of him, though.

The New Orleans Saints instead claimed him. Players on the practice squad can be signed to another team’s 53-man roster, a promotion of sorts. The Saints were down long snapper Zach Wood due to injury, and then they had their own one-week replacement, Scott Daly, signed off their practice squad. So Adomitis is set to already be the third Saints long snapper this season.

The move was made official in the NFL’s official transactions report on Wednesday afternoon.

What Dolphins Loss Means

The reality is that the Dolphins don’t presently need Adomitis. They had signed him when long snapper Tucker Addington was on the injury report.

Addington apparently wasn’t worse for wear, and so the Miami need had gone away. They hadn’t yet released Adomitis, though, so maybe there was still a little thought that he might be needed at some point soon.

What will be telling is whether the Dolphins go add a different long snapper to the practice squad.

For now, all that’s clear is they no longer have Adomitis.

Who is Cal Adomitis?

Cal Adomitis is a 28-year old long snapper originally from Pittsburgh, where he played at powerhouse prep program Central Catholic High School.

Adomitis was already long snapping then, and after high school, he attended the University of Pittsburgh to bring his high-end skill to the college level.

When he was a fifth-year senior in 2021, Adomitis was recognized as a first-team All-American and given the Patrick Mannelly Award, which honors the top long snapper in all of college football.

His college tenure earned him a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, Adomitis has spent time in the buildings of the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and most recently and briefly, the Dolphins.

Adomitis has appeared in 58 total NFL games. That includes a statistical total of eight tackles.

He was the Bengals’ regular long snapper for three seasons, from 2022 through 2024, before bouncing around a bit. He snapped for about half of the 2025 season with the Eagles.

Adomitis was with the Packers in the 2026 preseason but didn’t make the team. They waived him at the end of August.

Now, he moves on to the Saints.

There are only 32 long-snapping jobs in professional football, and Adomitis is right on the fringes of having one versus not. For now, he has one, and it’s in New Orleans and not Miami.