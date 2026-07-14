Dolphins Get Reality Check For Quarterback Malik Willis Ahead of Next Season

The Miami Dolphins are less than two weeks away from their summer training camp. After a 7-10 season, the Dolphins are in rebuild mode.

They’re under new management, as both ex-head coach Mike McDaniel and ex-general manager Chris Grier parted ways with the organization; and have a new quarterback ready to lead the team in former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract during free agency this offseason. In 2025, Willis proved he was going to be the hottest QB on the market after starting in place of Jordan Love after he got injured.

Despite his rise to success at the end of last season, the Dolphins face a harsh reality check after the PFF QB ranking was released.

Malik Willis is Ranked 30th Amongst All Other NFL Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus released their annual quarterback ranking, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen taking the no. 1 overall spot and 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford at no. 5.

The Miami Dolphins new quarterback to be, Malik Willis, is ranked 30th. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson take 31st and 32nd.

“Willis turned a second chance in Green Bay into a starting opportunity in Miami,” Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote of Willis. “Across 11 appearances with the Packers, he accounted for eight touchdowns while recording just one turnover-worthy play. His signature performance came in a Week 17 loss to Baltimore when he earned a 95.6 PFF overall grade, the second-highest single-game grade by any quarterback in the NFL in 2025.”

Wasserman and Chadwick credits Willis’ low ranking to “weak receiving corps,” and says that his rushing abilities will likely carry the Dolphins’ offense this season.

Willis has yet to spend a full NFL season as a starting quarterback for neither the Packers, nor the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins have made improvements to their offense, including free agent wideout wide receiver signings Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell. They drafted WR rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell. For the Dolphins’ offensive line, they drafted Alabama tackle Kayden Proctor and extended All-Pro center Aaron Brewer.

Former Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is Ranked 28th Amongst NFL QBs

After a dramatic parting between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, he found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons. Tagovailoa signed a one-year, $1.215 million contract during free agency.

Although Tagovailoa will be in a quarterback battle with Michael Penix Jr., PFF ranked him 28th amongst NFL quarterbacks, two spots higher than Malik Willis.

“The former Miami Dolphin was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, ranking fourth among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF WAR over that span,” Wasserman and Chadwick wrote of Tagovailoa. “But he has been on a downward trajectory over the past two years, ranking 31st among 33 qualifying quarterbacks in PFF overall grade (67.9) since 2024. Like Penix, Tagovailoa has also struggled to stay on the field. He has played a full season only once during his six-year career.”

In 14 games with the Dolphins last season, Tagovailoa had 2660 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.