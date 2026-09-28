Dolphins Miss Key RB Free Agent To Replace De’Von Achane After Injury

The Miami Dolphins may spend this week looking for a new running back to sign.

If the injury to star RB De’Von Achane is as bad as Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley alluded to in his postgame press conference Sunday, then Miami is going to need some reinforcements.

The free agent pool isn’t loaded with available running backs, but there are always some veterans out there.

One intriguing name, if this had happened a week ago, would’ve been Austin Ekeler. He was working his way back from a torn Achilles and had a workout with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday heading into Week 3.

The Dolphins turn out to be just a bit too late on Ekeler, though, and that removes one name from the list of possibilities.

At 0-3, Miami will have to decide how badly it wants to sign a veteran free agent, but if that’s the path the Dolphins take, it can no longer be with Ekeler specifically.

Austin Ekeler Signs In Free Agency

Ekeler is actually returning to the team he most recently played for.

He was a member of the Washington Commanders when he tore his Achilles in Week 2 of the 2025 season, and it’s the Commanders who are bringing Ekeler back.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the details of the signing early Monady morning:

Reunion: The #Commanders are expected to sign FA RB Austin Ekeler to their 53-man roster pending physical, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Ekeler, who is healed from an Achilles tear and worked out for the #Panthers last week, lands back in a familiar place. pic.twitter.com/YZGlmGdFjK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

There was a bit of surprise last week when Ekeler didn’t sign with the Panthers despite reports that things had gone well in his workout.

The Dolphins never even really get a chance. They wouldn’t have known last week that they’d need to look into Ekeler, but the signing less than 24 hours after Achane got injured removed a chance for Miami to move in that direction.

Austin Ekeler NFL Career

Ekeler is originally an undrafted player out of Western State in Colorado, and he made quite the career for himself.

He grew into a standout with the Chargers for his dual-purpose ability as a running back, making his mark early in his career as a pass catcher. He eventually showed he could run between the tackles, too, as well as finish drives near the goal line with big jumps over the offensive line.

Ekeler spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chargers, then played 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Commanders.

Now 31, Ekeler’s last mostly healthy season was with Washington in 2024, when he had 77 runs for 367 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and 35 catches for 366 yards.

In his career, Ekeler has appeared in 117 NFL games and has 1,081 runs for 4,765 yards and 43 touchdowns while catching 480 passes for 4,288 yards and another 30 TDs.

As far as the Dolphins are concerned, their RB position will need to be filled by someone else if Achane misses extended time. Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright are in the building already, and there are other free agents out there to be considered.