Dolphins Receive Concerning Austin Jackson Update After Training Camp Exit

The Miami Dolphins could have a growing concern along the offensive line after right tackle Austin Jackson exited Monday’s training camp practice for undisclosed reasons. Jackson’s departure came during the team’s first padded session, leaving veteran Charlie Heck to take over at right tackle as Miami continued preparing for the 2026 season.

The situation became more concerning as the practice unfolded. According to Omar Kelly of the “Miami Herald”, Jackson’s replacement struggled in team drills, with edge rusher Chop Robinson beating Heck for what appeared to be back-to-back sacks during a late situational period.

Kelly wrote, “What happened to the Dolphins’ offensive line without Jackson, who also struggled when he was on the field, was terrifying considering Miami’s quarterbacks were under duress from the right side of the offensive line in the period that followed.”

Austin Jackson’s Exit Leaves Miami Dolphins With Questions at Right Tackle

Jackson’s availability has been a recurring issue for Miami. The 26-year-old has missed 20 games over the past two seasons because of multiple injuries and has been unavailable for 39 of the Dolphins’ 101 regular-season games since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He also missed much of the organized team activities and minicamp this spring because of a foot injury. It remains unclear whether Monday’s departure was connected to that issue.

Earlier this offseason, Jackson restructured his contract with Miami. The revised agreement lowered his 2026 salary from $11.5 million to $7 million, creating $8.5 million in salary cap space for the franchise.

The Dolphins enter the season under new leadership with general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. Neither was responsible for drafting Jackson or signing him to the three-year, $36 million extension he received in 2023.

If Jackson were to miss significant time, Miami’s options appear limited. Rookie Kadyn Proctor, selected 12th overall in this year’s draft, has been working at left guard after playing left tackle at Alabama. He could eventually shift to right tackle if needed, but the current plan keeps him inside.

Jonah Savaiinaea has also changed positions, moving to right guard after previously playing left guard. Veteran free agent tackle Taylor Decker remains available, but he is returning from shoulder surgery and turns 33 this season.

Charlie Heck Struggles As Miami Dolphins Defensive Front Dominates Practice

Jackson’s departure was only part of a difficult day for Miami’s offensive line.

The Dolphins’ defensive front controlled much of the first padded practice, particularly during one-on-one drills. Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers stood out inside, while Josh Uche, Clelin Ferrell and David Ojabo consistently created pressure off the edge.

During the final 11-on-11 session, Robinson quickly exposed Miami’s right tackle depth. After replacing Jackson, Heck surrendered what appeared to be consecutive sacks during a two-minute situational drill.

Officials allowed the second play to continue, giving quarterback Malik Willis enough time to complete a pass to tight end Ben Sims for a first down, but the pressure from Robinson remained evident.

Kelly noted that “the pressure all three quarterbacks were under from the right side was steady,” adding that it highlighted a potential depth issue at offensive tackle while backup offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer missed his second consecutive practice with what is believed to be a lingering injury.

Elsewhere, Zeek Biggers generated additional pressure from the edge during team drills. Rookie left guard Kadyn Proctor committed a false start, and the offensive line struggled to pick up a blitz on the following snap. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler also had competitive reps against Jonah Savaiinaea, while rookie Kenneth Grant displayed impressive strength throughout practice.

The offensive line’s performance stood in contrast to the defense’s productive afternoon. Although it was only the Dolphins’ first practice in full pads, Monday marked the toughest outing for Miami’s offensive front through the opening five days of training camp, making Jackson’s status an important storyline moving forward.