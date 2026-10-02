Dolphins Get Bad News on Caleb Douglas Ahead of Vikings Game

The Miami Dolphins enter Week 4 still searching for their first win of the 2026 season. Miami will travel to face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday after opening the campaign with three consecutive losses.

The Dolphins are also adjusting to significant personnel changes heading into the matchup. De’Von Achane is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Jaylen Wright is expected to return after missing last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami will need contributions from its remaining offensive players as Jeff Hafley’s team prepares for a difficult road matchup against Minnesota. Several injury updates have shaped the Dolphins’ preparations throughout the week.

Caleb Douglas Ruled Out for Dolphins vs Vikings

Hafley confirmed Friday that Douglas will miss Sunday’s game against Minnesota because of his ankle injury.

Douglas initially suffered a sprained ankle during Miami’s Week 2 loss to San Francisco. He then missed the Dolphins’ game against Kansas City and has not returned to full participation during this week’s practices.

The rookie had emerged as an important part of Miami’s passing game before the injury. Douglas recorded seven receptions for 113 yards through the first two games, leading the Dolphins in receiving yards and tying for the team lead in receptions at that point.

Without Douglas against Kansas City, fellow rookie Chris Bell recorded four receptions for 67 yards. Slot receiver Malik Washington added five catches for 56 yards, while tight end Greg Dulcich caught five passes for 55 yards.

Those players could again have larger roles against Minnesota, particularly with Achane no longer available.

The Dolphins are now preparing to face the Vikings at 3-0 while managing several injuries across the roster. Wide receiver Douglas and defensive end Rob Beal Jr. will miss Sunday’s game, while center Aaron Brewer is expected to play despite a hand injury.

Jaylen Wright Returns as Dolphins Adjust Without De’Von Achane

While Douglas remains sidelined, the Dolphins received positive news in the backfield with Jaylen Wright expected to return against Minnesota.

Wright missed last week’s game against Kansas City because of a stinger and a foot injury. He improved to a full participant in Thursday’s practice, and Hafley said the running back is “ready to go.”

Wright and Ollie Gordon II are expected to take on increased responsibilities following Achane’s season-ending ACL injury. Hafley also said either Carlos Washington Jr. or Jacquez Hunter will be activated from the practice squad to provide additional depth.

“Carlos and Hunter have had good weeks,” Hafley said. “They feel an opportunity is close and they are doing everything in their power to seize that. I know the competition has brought out the best in them.”

The Dolphins have continued to emphasize the running game as part of their offensive identity. With Achane unavailable and Douglas still recovering, the backfield will have to shoulder more of the workload against Minnesota.

Miami will also have Brewer available. Hafley said the center will play despite being limited by his hand injury during Thursday’s practice.

Defensively, Rob Beal Jr. will miss the Vikings game because of a hamstring injury. Second-year defensive tackle Kenneth Grant could return to practice next week after becoming eligible to come off injured reserve, with Hafley saying Grant “looks good right now.”

For now, the Dolphins will enter Sunday without Douglas as they attempt to end their 0-3 start. His continued absence leaves Miami without a rookie receiver who had quickly become a productive part of the offense.