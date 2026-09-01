Dolphins Get Positive News on Receiver Ahead of Raiders Matchup

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2026 season with a significantly different offense. The team moved on from several established players during the offseason and is now building around quarterback Malik Willis, running back De’Von Achane and a group of young pass catchers.

Miami also has several questions at wide receiver after trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and rookie Caleb Douglas are among the players expected to handle important roles.

One of the players drawing attention is rookie Chris Bell.

The third-round pick out of Louisville has had to take a careful path toward his first NFL season after suffering a torn ACL. His return to football activities has been gradual, but his progress has given Miami another potential option in a developing receiver room.

Chris Bell Set for Potentially Important Dolphins Return

Miami Herald’s C. Isaiah Smalls II reported on X that Chris Bell is expected to play against the Raiders, with Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley confirming the positive development.

Bell’s return would be another step in his recovery after the knee injury ended his college season. Before the injury, he had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games at Louisville.

Bell also showed his ability at Hard Rock Stadium during Louisville’s upset win over Miami. He caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

His return to the Dolphins came in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Bell caught two passes for 22 yards, including an 18-yard reception, in Miami’s 17-12 loss.

The Dolphins managed his workload carefully. Hafley said the team wanted to involve Bell early because he was going to be on a pitch count.

“It was intentional to get him involved early,” Hafley said. “The read and the coverage probably dictated that more, but we definitely wanted to try to get him involved early because he was going to be on a pitch count.”

Bell said he trusted his knee after taking a hard hit during the game.

“I trust my knee a lot,” Bell said. “After taking that hit, it didn’t really hurt.”

Miami will now have the opportunity to continue working Bell into its offense. His physical profile and college production give the Dolphins another option as they build around Willis.

Bell’s return helps, but Miami also has another young receiver making noise.

Caleb Douglas Emerges as Key Piece in Dolphins’ New-Look Receiver Room

Caleb Douglas has been one of Miami’s most consistent offensive performers during training camp. The third-round pick from Texas Tech developed strong chemistry with Willis and earned a place among the team’s top three receivers on its initial depth chart.

Sun Sentinel’s David Durones reported that Hafley praised Douglas for his consistency throughout camp.

“It’s been consistency over time. He’s been really consistent,” Hafley said. “He’s made some flash plays and then he’s made some plays where he needs to catch the ball, but he’s probably been one of our most consistent guys.”

Douglas also impressed during the Dolphins’ joint practice with Washington. Greg Dulcich called him “A stud” after seeing him make plays across the field.

Malik Washington remains another important piece of the receiver group.

He recorded 46 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns last season and is expected to have a larger role in 2026.

With Bell returning, Douglas continuing to develop, and Washington taking on more responsibility, Miami has several young options to support Willis. The Raiders matchup will provide an early test for how quickly the new-look receiving group can come together.