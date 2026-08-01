Dolphins Receive Concerning News on Malik Willis After First Training Camp Week

The Miami Dolphins have completed the first week of training camp with their attention centered on new starting quarterback Malik Willis. After signing a two-year contract worth $45 million in free agency, Willis entered camp expected to lead Miami into the 2026 season. However, his first three practices have drawn mixed reviews as the Dolphins continue to establish Jeff Hafley’s system.

The opening week also reflected the normal adjustment period that comes with a new coaching staff and quarterback. Miami has spent extensive time in game-like 11-on-11 sessions rather than traditional one-on-one or 7-on-7 drills, allowing coaches to evaluate players in live situations. While Willis showed improvement during the final practice of the week, observers noted that consistency remains a work in progress.

Malik Willis Shows Uneven Start During Miami Dolphins Training Camp

The Dolphins’ first week of camp prompted questions about Willis’ development in Miami’s offense.

Writing for the “Miami Herald”, Omar Kelly said Willis has not yet delivered the type of practices Miami has received from previous veteran quarterbacks.

“Willis, a former NFL backup whom the Dolphins guaranteed $45 million over the next two seasons signing as a free agent, looks more like Tyrod Taylor than Jalen Hurts in the limited practices the media has watched since the spring,” Kelly wrote.

Kelly added that Miami’s coaches have intentionally limited Willis’ scrambling opportunities so he can focus on operating from the pocket.

“He’s not allowed to scramble around because Miami’s coaches want him to focus on his performance in the pocket, he’s not producing crisp practices like we’ve seen in past years from veteran quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick,” Kelly wrote.

He concluded that improvement could come with time.

“Maybe in time consistency will come, but right now Willis is a bit rough around the edges.”

The evaluation comes despite Willis showing encouraging flashes during previous NFL opportunities. Across 22 career games with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, Willis has completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,322 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also contributed 405 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, demonstrating the dual-threat ability that attracted Miami in free agency.

The Dolphins continue to stress patience during the opening stages of camp as players adjust to a new coaching staff and offensive system.

Miami Dolphins Offense Responds With Improved Final Practice

While Kelly’s observations highlighted concerns from the first week, Miami’s offense showed noticeable progress during the third practice.

According to practice observations, Willis completed 6 of 10 passes during team drills while throwing one or two touchdown passes. He also scored on a quarterback keeper inside the 10-yard line and completed a touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sims.

One highlight came on a pass to rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who made a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone, although observers noted there was disagreement over whether he remained in bounds.

Overall, the offense functioned more efficiently than it had during the previous two sessions.

Practice observers noted there were “no ‘wow’ throws” from Willis, but his offense operation was cleaner. His lone interception came after linebacker Tyrel Dodson made contact with rookie tight end Will Kacmarek while the pass was arriving over the middle.

Douglas also emerged as one of the day’s top performers, adding multiple receptions from Willis despite one late drop near the sideline. Ben Sims continued building chemistry with the quarterback, while Donovan Edwards, Jaylen Wright and Carlos Washington Jr. contributed productive runs during red-zone work.

Miami’s defense also continued producing impact plays. Zach Sieler recorded a sack on the final play of practice after beating rookie guard Kadyn Proctor, while Jordyn Brooks, Josh Uche and Clelin Ferrell each made their presence felt throughout team drills.

The Dolphins will return to practice after their scheduled day off with padded sessions approaching. Those workouts are expected to provide a clearer evaluation of Willis and Miami’s offense as preparation for the 2026 season continues.

For now, the first week has produced both concerns and encouraging signs. Kelly’s assessment highlighted the quarterback’s need for refinement, while the final practice suggested Willis and the Dolphins offense are beginning to make progress as training camp moves forward.