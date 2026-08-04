Dolphins Get Bad News on Offense as Malik Willis Struggles Continue

The Miami Dolphins returned to the practice field Monday for their first padded training camp session, offering another important evaluation of quarterback Malik Willis as the team prepares for the 2026 NFL season. While Willis showed flashes with several downfield completions, the overall performance highlighted continued inconsistency as Miami’s defense controlled much of the afternoon.

The session also exposed concerns along the offensive line, with starting right tackle Austin Jackson seeing only limited work before spending most of practice on the sideline. Backup Charlie Heck struggled against edge rusher Chop Robinson, adding to the pressure Willis faced throughout the day. Although the quarterback connected with wide receiver Malik Washington on multiple explosive plays, turnovers, sacks and missed opportunities overshadowed the offense’s performance.

Malik Willis Endures Another Uneven Practice for Miami Dolphins

Monday’s practice featured several encouraging throws from Willis, but it also included mistakes that continued a pattern of inconsistent quarterback play.

According to Tyler M. Carmona of the Miami Herald, Willis opened team drills with a productive stretch. He completed a deep post to Malik Washington for a 30-yard gain, connected with Seydou Traore on a one-handed reception and later found Caleb Douglas on a curl route near the first-down marker.

However, the second half of practice proved more difficult.

During another team period, Zach Sieler recorded what would have been a sack on a play-action pass that took too long to develop. Later, Clelin Ferrell generated pressure before Willis completed a crossing route to Malik Washington.

The toughest stretch came during the third team period.

Willis missed Malik Washington on a deep post before throwing behind tight end Ben Sims. The pass deflected into the hands of linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who returned the interception for a touchdown.

Douglas later dropped a low pass across the middle, while Sims caught another short completion before fumbling while switching the ball to his opposite hand.

The final situational drill also exposed protection issues.

Chop Robinson beat Charlie Heck for what would have been a sack on the opening snap before again creating immediate pressure on the following play. Willis still completed a pass to Ben Sims, but Robinson reached the quarterback before the ball was released.

Another throw intended for Sims was broken up by Matthew Butler before the drive concluded with Zane Gonzalez converting a 57-yard field goal.

A separate practice recap offered a slightly more positive assessment of Willis’ passing, noting that “the arm was live” and that “his passes were coming out from different angles.” Even so, the same report acknowledged that the offensive line was the biggest issue throughout practice.

Miami Dolphins Defense Dominates First Padded Practice

While the offense struggled for consistency, Miami’s defense continued to build momentum.

Robinson remained one of the day’s standout performers after recording consecutive would-be sacks against Heck during two-minute work.

Sieler also continued his strong camp, beating protection for another sack while consistently collapsing the pocket throughout team drills.

The secondary generated multiple takeaways as well.

Dodson capitalized on the tipped pass from Willis for an interception touchdown, while Ethan Bonner intercepted Quinn Ewers later during situational work after Major Burns tipped a pass at the line.

Safety Omar Brown also produced one of the practice’s most athletic plays by intercepting Cam Miller, although he lost possession while getting up and Anthony Hankerson recovered the fumble for the offense.

Elsewhere, Jonah Savaiinaea continued to impress in one-on-one drills, holding his own against both Kenneth Grant and Sieler. Rookie left guard Kadyn Proctor also delivered several encouraging reps, including one in which he appeared to stand up Sieler before later committing a false start.

Malik Washington remained one of the offense’s brightest performers, hauling in multiple deep receptions from Willis and continuing one of the strongest training camps of his career.

For the Dolphins, Monday’s first padded practice reinforced two developing storylines. Washington continues emerging as a reliable target, while Willis and the offensive line are still searching for greater consistency. With training camp continuing this week, improving protection and reducing mistakes remain priorities as Miami works toward the start of the regular season.