Dolphins OC Issues Warning About De’Von Achane After Dissapointing Week 1 Performance

The Miami Dolphins are looking to bounce back in Week 2 following their season-opening loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. Final score on Sunday was 27-13.

While it’s understood the Dolphins are in rebuilding mode, they were unable to efficiently use their best offensive weapon, running back De’Von Achane.

Achane tallied 11 carries and four receptions for a total of 15 touches.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik issues a warning about the 24-year-old RB.

OC Bobby Says Dolphins Can’t Leave a Game With De’Von Achane Only Having Limited Touches

In a recent press conference where Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik addressed the offense last Sunday, he points out in particular where they went wrong with De’Von Achane

“We don’t want to leave a game with De’Von Achane only having 14 touches,” Slowik said.

While Slowik doesn’t go much further into the lack of usage for their star running back, he acknowledges that the Dolphins need to figure how to better execute plays with Achane moving forward.

During preseason, head coach Jeff Hafley promised that Achane would have quite the workload, aiming to get the RB upwards of 40 touches a game. However, as the first game came and went, fans and fantasy manager are beginning to worry about how much action he is going to see.

“Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley promised a heavy workload for De’Von Achane during an interview with ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ saying that the star running back could have games in which he touches the ball more than 40 times,” per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

After getting named the Dolphins 2025 MVP and the eighth-best RB in the league, Achane is off to a slow start in 2025.

“Just gonna leave this here… De’Von Achane’s WORST week in 2025: 12.8 fantasy points 2026 Week 1: 10.6,” a fantasy football account posted on X. “If I drafted Achane, I’d be panicking.”

While it’s only been one week of football, QB Malik Willis had more rushing yards (39 yards) than Achane (36 yards), causing for some concern heading into a tough San Francisco 49ers defense.

De’Von Achane Career With Dolphins

In 2023, De’Von Achane was selected by the Miami Dolphins as the 84th pick of the NFL draft.

His breakout game came against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 his rookie year. Rushing for 203 yards, tallying 30 receiving yards, scoring two receiving TDs, and two rushing.

He ended his rookie year with 800 rushing yards and 11 total TDS.

2025 was his first 1000-yard rushing season. Achane rushed for 1350 yards in 238 attempts.