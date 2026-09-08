Dolphins Outlook for 1st Pick in 2027 NFL Draft

Everyone thinks the Miami Dolphins are going to end up in the same place in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The popular vibe is that the Dolphins will be the worst team in the NFL this season, and if that’s true, they’d end up with the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

It’d be a fascinating place for the Dolphins to be, because their first order of business would be deciding whether Malik Willis remains their quarterback of the future or not.

Only once they decide that would they be able to choose a more specific direction.

With the latest NFL.com power rankings putting the Dolphins at 32nd-out-of-32 in the NFL, it’s a good excuse to think about the draft and the No. 1 overall pick, if the Dolphins end up with it.

Non-QB: Jeremiah Smith and Leonard Moore

If the Dolphins are content to move forward with Willis, there are two obvious options.

Jeremiah Smith, the wide receiver who is a Miami native and plays at Ohio State, is the No. 1 player on the big board of The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

“Smith is a special player and enters the 2027 NFL Draft process as the clear No. 1 prospect in a loaded class,” Brugler writes. “When talking to scouts around the league, you hear lofty player comparisons, including to Andre Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, who are both enshrined in Canton. I have been scouting for almost two decades, and Smith has a decent chance to finish with the highest grade I have ever given to a wide receiver.”

Then there’s Leonard Moore, a Notre Dame cornerback, in Brugler’s No. 2 spot. Moore is a lanky, strong defensive back.

“Moore thrives on an island,” Brugler writes. “According to PFF, he lined up in man coverage on 57.6 percent of his defensive snaps in 2025, the highest rate in the FBS. He is a long, smooth athlete who processes confidently and decisively to stay a step ahead of the action. He lines up primarily outside, but he had no trouble moving inside to shadow former USC standout receiver Makai Lemon. Moore brings consistency to a position that is inherently volatile.”

Other non-QBs that could move up the board include South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons and Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby.

QB: Arch Manning, Dante Moore and More

If the Dolphins want a cornerback, Brugler has Texas QB Arch Manning ranked as his top quarterback prospect for 2027.

“Manning is not without flaws,” Brugler writes. “However, his issues are mostly experience based, and his progress last season will encourage evaluators that continued growth is coming. Better timing with his receivers and upgrades to the depth chart (hello, Cam Coleman) also should translate to better play. Drafting a quarterback high in the NFL Draft is a substantial bet, without guarantees. But based on the promise of his tape and traits, Manning looks like the type of prospect worth the gamble. We’ll see if his 2026 tape builds on that optimism.”

Just three spots behind Manning in Brugler’s overall rankings is Oregon QB Dante Moore.

“Had he declared, Moore would have been drafted very high in the 2026 NFL Draft — likely No. 2 by the New York Jets,” Brugler writes. “However, he wanted one more year of college experience to continue developing mentally and physically.”

Other QBs who could put themselves into the conversation include Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers and Miami’s Darian Mensah.