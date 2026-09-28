Dolphins Part Ways With 3 Players After De’Von Achane Injury

The Miami Dolphins made four roster moves on Monday.

One was obvious: De’Von Achane, as expected, was officially placed on injured reserve. He has a torn ACL that will keep him out the rest of the season.

The other three moves weren’t necessarily anticipated, and they involved cutting ties with three players, all defensive linemen.

Keith Cooper Jr. was waived from the active roster.

Clelin Ferrell and Jordan Miller were both released from the practice squad.

Those moves were part of the NFL’s official transactions report that was released Monday afternoon.

#Dolphins placed running back De’Von Achane on the injured reserve list and waived defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr, released edge Clelin Ferrell and defensive lineman Jordan Miller from the practice squad. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 28, 2026

Maybe the most intriguing aspect of these moves is that they probably mean more are coming.

But for now, all that’s clear is that the Dolphins have moved on from a few players.

Keith Cooper Jr.

Cooper is the surprising decision of the bunch. He had played in each of the first three games for the Dolphins.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Cooper had just one tackle through three games. He wasn’t playing a ton, but he was a part of the active roster for Miami’s 0-3 start.

The Dolphins likely need his active roster spot for someone else, and so they’ve cut him loose.

Cooper could conceptually end up on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

He’s still just 23 years old and in his second season as an undrafted player after a college career spent at Tulane and Houston.

Cooper was with the Cleveland Browns for just one regular season appearance in 2025.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell was once supposed to be a star.

He was a top recruit who went to Clemson, and then he was the No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders in 2019.

Now 29, Ferrell has turned into a journeyman who has also played for the 49ers, Commanders and Chargers.

Ferrell also suited up in the first three games of the year for the Dolphins, totaling three tackles.

But because he’d been a practice squad elevation for three games, he needed to be signed to an active roster contract to appear again in this regular season, and at least for now, the Dolphins aren’t making that move.

Jordan Miller

Miller, unlike the other two, hasn’t played in the NFL yet this season.

In fact, he has yet to make his NFL regular season debut.

Miller spent each of the past two seasons partially with the Denver Broncos, but never got off the practice squad.

He signed with the Dolphins on Sept. 1 and lasted less than a month.

The undrafted nose tackle from SMU is now 26 years old, and it’s not clear if he’ll ever get a chance to play in an NFL regular season game.

At least for now, that won’t be happening with the Dolphins.