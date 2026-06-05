Miami Dolphins Players Called Out During Minicamp: ‘It Looks Like Trash’

In 2026, the Miami Dolphins will be starting fresh with a new quarterback in Malik Willis. After releasing Tua Tagovailoa, Miami inked Willis to a three-year contract, making him their new starting quarterback.

However, shortly thereafter the Dolphins parted ways with their top receiver on the roster as they traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a first-round pick. While the return for Waddle was widely seen as substantial, it created a major hole in Miami’s receiving corps.

Instead of using their first-round pick as a replacement for Waddle, Miami opted for a different approach as they signed veterans to minimum contracts and drafted two receivers in the third round of the NFL Draft and one in the fifth. Unfortunately, it does not appear that Miami’s approach has worked so far, according to a couple of Dolphins media members.

Dolphins Receivers Called Out

While discussing the Miami Dolphins wide receiver room on The Dolphins Collective, the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly said, “Right now it looks like trash.” Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart then added, “because you don’t have a stud, that’s why.”

Kelly then added, “You went out and you signed Jalen Reagor, and I’m not going to name the two (Dolphins) media members who are Eagles fans in our contingent, but both of them will tell you he’s probably the worst receiver that they know. And they are shocked that he’s got NFL employment. And he’s probably the receiver on this unit with the biggest and best pedigree as a former first-round pick.”

Kelly expressing concern about the team’s wide receiver room is not new, as he previously said during OTAs that “a receiver must step to the forefront.” Kelly wrote:

“The worst thing about Miami’s watered-down roster heading into this season is the fact that there aren’t any proven playmaking receivers on it, and it’s doubtful that reinforcements are coming. That means the Dolphins are hopeful that one of the minimum-salary veterans — Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington — or one of the rookies — Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr., or Chris Bell, who is rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in late November — becomes an alpha receiver who can carry the passing game on his shoulders. If nobody steps up Willis is going to have a long, and possibly painful season.”

Miami Dolphins Receivers

While the team is training without pads, it may be possible that it’s simply too early to tell whether one of these receivers will step up as Willis’ primary receiver.

Additionally, rookie Chris Bell may be the most talented player from that room, but he has yet to practice with the team as he continues to recover from a late-season ACL tear in 2025. Coming into the NFL Draft, Bell was seen by draft analysts as a potential first-round pick had he not suffered that injury.

Regarding Bell, The Ringer’s Todd McShay wrote:

“At his best, Bell looks the part: He’s got a strong build, big hands, impressive body control, and real run-after-the-catch explosiveness with a noticeable second gear. He catches cleanly and transitions smoothly upfield, showing strength through contact and the ability to create chunk plays. His hands improved in 2025 (just three drops), though his contested-catch success (50 percent) doesn’t fully match his physical profile.”

Dolphins fans will hope Bell provides what appears to be a much-needed boost to the wide receiver room when he returns to full health.