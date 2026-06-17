Dolphins Named Potential Suitor for Controversial 27-TD Quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have their current starting quarterback in Malik Willis, but they could plan for the future with another quarterback in mind.

As USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz writes in his column about nine potential landing sports for former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, he considers the Dolphins to be one of those teams. Sorsby has declared for the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft, which usually takes place in July. The decision comes after Sorsby’s collegiate career had reached a tipping point due to a gambling addiction that saw him place more than 9,000 bets — some of which were at Indiana while he was there — for more than $90,000.

While he scored a legal victory over the NCAA last week, he has now reversed course after the NCAA announced that it would appeal the judge’s decision.

Why the Dolphins Could Select Brendan Sorsby in Supplemental Draft

Middlehurst-Schwartz details that the Dolphins could be an ideal landing spot due to their own current rebuilding situation.

“Having pushed for the Green Bay Packers to draft Jordan Love in 2020, first-year Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is no stranger to investing in quarterbacks early and often – and then allowing them to sit,” said Middlehurst-Schwartz. “That mentality could lead Miami to at least poke around on Sorsby even after signing Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason. Of course, chasing another high-ceiling passer with a questionable body of work wouldn’t exactly diversify the roster. But Sullivan might have more of an appetite than most for Sorsby’s skill set, and a Dolphins team embracing an extended timeline for a reboot probably can endure the consequences of a potential supplemental draft move better than other franchises.”

Dolphins’ Lack of Proven Quarterbacks Could Lead to Brendan Sorsby

The 22-year-old Sorsby is coming off of a breakthrough 2025 season that saw him through 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions in his second season as Cincinnati’s starting quarterback. In fact, Sorsby was initially considered a potential 2027 first-round draft pick prior to his decision to enter the supplemental draft.

Considering the Dolphins have one of the most unproven quarterback rooms with Willis, Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller, Miami would benefit from taking a chance on Sorsby. Willis had a solid tenure as the Green Bay Packers’ backup quarterback behind Jordan Love, but he started just three games during his two years with the team. Furthermore, he has started just six games in his NFL career, which means he’s never been a full-time starting quarterback. He is the definition of unproven.

Meanwhile, Ewers is entering his second year after being selected in the seventh round of last year’s draft. He started three games towards the end of last season and while the results were solid, it remains to be determined if he’s even capable of being a full-time starter. He’ll enter training camp as the backup to Willis.

Sorsby was a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025 after posting a career season. As controversial as he is and as much scrutiny as he would bring to Miami initially, he could be an insurance policy in case Willis flames out. Furthermore, the Dolphins would save themselves from having to aim for a league-worst record next season in an attempt to draft Arch Manning or Dante Moore in the 2027 NFL Draft.

There’s little doubt that Sorsby has his critics, but if he’s given a chance by an NFL team and he proves to be a starting-caliber quarterback, the winning will ultimately end up silencing the naysayers.