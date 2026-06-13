Dolphins Predicted to Land ‘Generational Talent’ Receiver for Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins are predicted to land a “generational talent” for quarterback Malik Willis.

As the Dolphins enter the 2026 season, they do so with low expectations. There aren’t any hopes of contending or going on a surprise playoff run. Instead, expectations are tempered with a new regime in place in first-year head coach Jeff Hafley and first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Both are former Green Bay Packers figures and they’ve also brought along former Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who served as Jordan Love’s backup in recent seasons.

The Dolphins are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, which means they will have a high draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski projects Miami to have the No. 2 overall pick in next year’s draft, which would be their highest pick since they selected offensive tackle Jake Long with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Sobleski predicts the Dolphins to land the best wide receiver in college football in Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. Smith would give the Dolphins and Willis — assuming he’s back for another season at quarterback — the legit No. 1 wide receiver weapon that they are currently lacking.

“A decision will be forthcoming if the Miami Dolphins find themselves among next year’s top-three draft picks,” said Sobleski. “In this instance, the team proves willing to give Malik Willis a second season at the helm. The reason behind the decision is simple: Jeremiah Smith enters the 2027 cycle as the class’ best overall prospect, and he can legitimately stake a claim as a ‘generational talent’ among wide receivers drafted over the last 20 years.”

Jeremiah Smith is a Miami Native and Would Return Home

The ironic thing is Smith is actually a Miami native and attended high school in nearby Hollywood, which is only miles away from the Dolphins’ home stadium.

The 20-year-old wide receiver is already extremely accomplished despite spending only two seasons with the Buckeyes. He won a CFP National Championship in his first season after bursting onto the scene with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He not only established himself as the top receiver on the team, he set FBS single-season records for a true freshman in receiving yards and touchdowns.

He followed up that campaign with another similar performance during the 2025 season, posting 87 catches for 1,243 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 receiver has already been an All-American selection over his first two seasons, garnering a unanimous All-American selection during the 2025 season.

Dolphins Lacking a True No. 1 Wide Receiver for Malik Willis

The Dolphins’ top projected receivers this season are Malik Washington, Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert. De’Von Achane is the only player — he’s a running back — on the roster who had more than 50 catches and 400 receiving yards last season.

Landing a player the caliber of Smith will give Willis a fair opportunity to show what he brings to the table as Miami’s potential franchise quarterback.

“Willis isn’t being given a chance to succeed this fall when looking at the Dolphins’ motley crew of passing targets,” said Sobleski. “Running back De’Von Achane was the only player currently on the roster to produce more than 50 catches or 400 receiving yards last season. Instead of discarding Willis after what’s likely to be a disappointing campaign, Miami can legitimately build around the 27-year-old quarterback by giving him a dominant weapon in Smith.”

If the Dolphins land a top draft pick for the first time in years during the 2027 draft, they’d be best served to get a premier offensive weapon.