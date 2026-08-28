Dolphins Predicted to Land 6-foot-3 Star Receiver for Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins may have to wait a year, but they could land the most dominant wide receiver in college football next year.

In Jordan Reid’s latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft for ESPN, the analyst projects the Dolphins to land Ohio State phenom Jeremiah Smith with the No. 4 overall pick after a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns. The Dolphins are initially projected to pick No. 1 overall only to trade down to the No. 4 pick.

The trade would see the Browns get the No. 1 overall pick to draft Oregon Ducks QB Dante Moore while the Dolphins get the fourth pick in the draft, pick No. 32, a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft.

“The Dolphins fell three spots via our mock trade and would still be able to get my top-ranked player at a severe position of need,” said Reid. “Smith grew up down the road from Hard Rock Stadium and would immediately become Miami’s go-to receiver. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he is a physically imposing wideout who glides past defenders and is capable of winning with speed or power. He’s the best of Ohio State’s recent run of first-round receivers. Not only would he be a massive upgrade from Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert, but he would also allow Miami to correctly evaluate QB Malik Willis.”

Jeremiah Smith Has Been College Football’s No. 1 Wide Receiver

Smith has been the definition of a star receiver since he arrived on the Buckeyes’ campus as a freshman back in 2024. The Miami Gardens native produced 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading Ohio State to a national championship in his freshman year.

He followed that up with a similarly productive sophomore season in 2025, posting 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith was named a unanimous All-American during the 2025 season and a First-Team All-American during the 2024 campaign.

Jeremiah Smith Pick Would Mean Dolphins Enter Second Year with Malik Willis as Starting QB

Reid’s analysis is interesting because it would assume that the Dolphins would go into a second year with Malik Willis as its starting quarterback. Willis signed a three-year deal before this season, but many expected him to be a one-year stopgap option until the Dolphins select their quarterback of the future in the first round of next year’s draft.

For example, next year’s draft is stacked with quarterback talent — unlike this past year — featuring the likes of Moore, Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss and CJ Carr.

The Dolphins obviously have low expectations and are expected to be the worst team in the NFL this season. They just traded one of their projected starting receivers in Tutu Atwell and will go into the year with Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and Caleb Douglas as its go-to receivers. For perspective, Washington had the best year of the three receivers last season, producing 46 receptions for 317 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

There’s little doubt Smith would change the trajectory of the Dolphins’ offense and give Willis a fair shot at proving he can be a full-time starting quarterback in the NFL.

We’ll see if the Dolphins — who are expected to have one of the top picks in next year’s draft, if not the top pick — end up going with a stud wide receiver over a franchise quarterback.