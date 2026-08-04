Dolphins QB Battle Takes a Turn as Malik Willis Impresses at Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up Day 6 of training camp with several position battles continuing to take shape as the team prepares for the 2026 season. Quarterbacks, offensive linemen and defensive playmakers all drew attention during Tuesday’s practice, which also featured several players missing because of injuries.

The session came with Miami continuing to manage an injury list that included starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who head coach Jeff Hafley said is dealing with a short-term injury. Guard Jamaree Salyer, tight end Greg Dulcich, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. and defensive tackle Rene Konga also did not participate fully, while rookie linemen Kadyn Proctor and Jonah Savaiinaea earned praise during one-on-one drills and the defense generated consistent pressure throughout practice.

Malik Willis Gives Miami Dolphins Offense a Spark

The quarterback competition drew the most attention during Tuesday’s practice as Malik Willis delivered another productive outing while Quinn Ewers continued to struggle with turnovers.

C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald wrote on X that “QB Malik Willis fired some nice passes down the field. There’s a lot of juice on that ball.” Smalls also noted that “QB Quinn Ewers continues his streak of at least one pick a day.”

Willis produced several explosive plays despite operating behind an offensive line missing multiple contributors.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Willis connected with Malik Washington for two touchdown passes before later finding Caleb Douglas for another score. He also completed a pass to De’Von Achane for a sizable gain before returning later in practice with another touchdown throw to the running back.

Smalls highlighted Willis’ ability to push the ball downfield throughout practice, while Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins On SI noted that Willis also completed a diving pass to Cole Turner over the middle.

Willis did have one turnover. During a red-zone period, Zayne Anderson intercepted a pass after Willis threw into traffic. Poupart wrote that pressure contributed to several difficult throws and described Willis’ outing as “a lot rougher” than Monday’s practice.

The offensive line also showed encouraging signs despite the injuries. Kadyn Proctor stood up Zach Sieler in one-on-one drills, while Jonah Savaiinaea held his own against the veteran defensive tackle. Josh Uche continued his strong camp with multiple pass-rush wins, including sacks during team drills.

Quinn Ewers Faces Another Challenging Practice As Dolphins Defense Shines

Ewers showed flashes as a passer but again struggled to avoid turnovers.

Smalls noted that Ewers has now thrown at least one interception in every training camp practice, and Tuesday continued that trend.

Alex Austin intercepted an overthrow during team drills after pressure from Kenneth Grant forced Ewers off schedule. Earlier in practice, the Palm Beach Post also documented an interception by A.J. Green III, while Poupart described Austin’s takeaway as another overthrow intended for Jalen Tolbert.

Despite the interceptions, Ewers produced several positive plays. He connected with Tahj Washington for a touchdown, delivered a completion across the middle to Tolbert, hit Donaven McCulley on a deep throw and later found Theo Wease Jr. for a touchdown in the back of the end zone.

Miami’s defense continued to dictate the pace of long stretches of practice.

Josh Uche recorded multiple sacks and consistently pressured the quarterbacks. Alex Austin added another interception to what has been an impressive training camp, while Anderson recovered from an earlier dropped opportunity by securing his takeaway later in the session.

Matthew Butler contributed multiple run stops and a sack, Cameron Goode generated pressure throughout practice, Trey Moore made a strong play against the run, and Tyrel Dodson stopped Jaylen Wright near the line of scrimmage. Louis Moore also broke up a pass intended for Malik Washington late in practice.

The Dolphins also saw tight end Ben Sims leave practice early with a trainer, adding to an injury list that already included Austin Jackson, Jamaree Salyer, Greg Dulcich, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Rene Konga.

Day 6 reinforced two of the biggest themes of Miami’s training camp. Willis continued to create explosive plays while working through defensive pressure, and Ewers again mixed quality throws with costly mistakes. With several practices still remaining before preseason action begins, the Dolphins’ quarterback competition remains one of the team’s most closely watched storylines.