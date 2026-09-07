Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Learns Starting Decision With Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa’s ending with the Miami Dolphins wasn’t what anyone envisioned earlier in his career, when he had blossomed into an efficient point guard for a potent offense.

Still, it wasn’t a surprise to anyone this offseason when the Dolphins decided to let Tagovailoa go.

They had to eat a lot of money to move on, but it was time. They didn’t see a future with Tagovailoa anymore.

In Miami, they’ve shifted gears to Malik Willis, who they signed to a big contract in free agency after his time as the backup for the Green Bay Packers.

Tagovailoa found his next stop in Atlanta, where he signed with the Falcons to play for new front office leader Matt Ryan and new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was previously in charge of the Cleveland Browns.

It wasn’t a guaranteed starting gig for Tagovailoa, who knew he’d have to compete with Michael Penix for the job.

Penix had an injury that held him back, though, and it turns out Tua was the one who got himself a win even before Week 1.

Tua Tagovailoa Starting for Falcons

The Falcons determined on Monday that Tagovailoa will be their starter for Week 1 against the Steelers, according to multiple reports.

As often happens, all the NFL insiders had the news at the same time — and then the Falcons made the announcement official on their social media channels just moments later.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X that “Michael Penix Jr. continues to work his way back” from injury. It sounds like Penix wasn’t actually ready to start to begin with, so Tagovailoa may have won this gig by default.

There will certainly be some intrigue for Dolphins fans watching from afar. Tagovailoa is going to have some impressive weapons to work with, a bit like his earlier days in Miami.

The Falcons’ offense features a superstar running back, Bijan Robinson, a star wide receiver, Drake London, and a tantalizingly talented tight end, Kyle Pitts.

With those guys around him, Tagovailoa will have a great chance of moving the football and putting up points. And unlike with the Dolphins, he’s not in a high-powered division. The NFC South was won a year ago by the 8-9 Panthers. It’s anyone’s ballgame there.

Falcons’ QB Carousel

The Falcons have had a different starting quarterback for each of the last six seasons.

Matt Ryan got the opening week nod in 2021.

In 2022, it was Marcus Mariota.

The 2023 season began with the once-promising Desmond Ridder at the helm.

In 2024, Kirk Cousins got the call after his big free agent contract.

By the start of the 2025 season, Penix had taken over for Cousins.

And now it’s Tagovailoa to begin the 2026 season for the Falcons against the potent Pittsburgh Steelers pass rush.

Do The Falcons Play The Dolphins?

The Falcons don’t play the Dolphins during the regular season.

They did meet in the preseason, as pictured at the top of this article.

Amusingly, the only way for Tua to play for the Falcons against the Dolphins at some point this season (not counting that preseason meeting) would be in an incredibly improbable Super Bowl clash.