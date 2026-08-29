Dolphins Trade Quinn Ewers to Jaguars in Sudden QB Move

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from quarterback Quinn Ewers, with the Jacksonville Jaguars acquiring the young quarterback as the regular season approaches. The move comes during Miami’s final roster decisions and days after Ewers missed the team’s preseason finale because of an injury.

Ewers was selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft after playing at Texas. He appeared in four games as a rookie, completing 55 of 83 passes for 622 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The timing of the trade comes as Miami works to cut its roster to 53 players by Sunday’s deadline. Ewers had been competing for a place in the Dolphins’ quarterback room, but he was unable to play in the team’s 17-12 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Jaguars Trade for Quinn Ewers

NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X: “The #Jaguars are trading for #Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers, per me and @MikeGarafolo.”

The #Jaguars have been quietly calling around on backup QBs and land one with Ewers, who has starting experience. https://t.co/CM0RFNhvY0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2026

Rapoport added: “The #Jaguars have been quietly calling around on backup QBs and land one with Ewers, who has starting experience.”

The initial report did not include the full compensation involved in the trade. Rapoport later mentioned that the teams would be swapping 2028 Day 3 draft picks.

The deal gives Jacksonville another quarterback option with starting experience from his college career. Ewers spent his first college season at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022.

At Texas, Ewers earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2023. The Dolphins selected him with the 231st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ewers is entering the second season of his four-year rookie contract, which is worth $4.33 million and includes a $131,576 signing bonus.

The 22-year-old now moves to Jacksonville after spending his rookie season in Miami. His NFL experience remains limited, with four regular-season appearances to his name.

Quinn Ewers Missed Dolphins’ Preseason Finale

The trade comes shortly after Ewers missed Miami’s preseason finale against the Falcons. Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said the team had attempted to get Ewers back into practice but did not believe he was ready to play in a live setting.

“Quinn, we tried to get back into practice this week, but never truly felt comfortable enough to move around, to be able to go out and play in a live setting,” Hafley said.

Miami lost 17-12 to Atlanta and finished the preseason 0-3. Ewers did not get an opportunity to strengthen his position in the quarterback competition before the trade.

Before the move, Hafley had indicated that Miami was likely to keep two quarterbacks on its initial 53-man roster. With Ewers now heading to Jacksonville, the Dolphins will have to finalize their quarterback depth behind Malik Willis.

The Dolphins have made significant changes under Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. The organization has moved away from several expensive veteran contracts while focusing on a younger roster.

“We are young,” Hafley said. “And we have three new system. This is the infancy.”

Hafley also emphasized the need to develop the team’s depth.

“We are thin. We have to develop the depth of the team,” he said.

For Jacksonville, the trade provides another quarterback with NFL experience while Ewers gets a fresh opportunity to develop after a limited first season.

For Miami, the move is another roster decision during a significant transition. The Dolphins must now continue preparing their 53-man roster with the regular season approaching.