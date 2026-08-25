Miami Dolphins Part Ways With ‘Impressive’ Draft Pick

After the Miami Dolphins moved on from the wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, questions arose as to who would replace their production with the team.

The team’s current room is a mixture of inexperienced young players, veterans who’ve had disappointing tenures on other teams and some of the players left over from the previous regime.

Unfortunately for one of those former players whom general manager Chris Grier drafted in 2024, his journey with the Dolphins has appeared to come to an end.

Miami Dolphins Cut Ties With Former Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins announced via X: “Roster Moves | We have claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waived wide receiver Tahj Washington.”

The Dolphins originally drafted Washington with their seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Washington then missed his rookie season after suffering an injury prior to training camp.

The 2024 draft pick then impressed prior to the 2025 season. In three preseason games, Washington totaled 116 receiving yards on 11 receptions.

Perhaps surprisingly, Washington earned a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. At the time, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote of his inclusion: “What stands out here is the fact that the Dolphins kept six wide receivers after keeping only four at this same time last year. This obviously is an indication the Dolphins didn’t want to take the chance of losing either Eskridge or Tahj Washington.”

While the Dolphins may have seen potential in Washington, that failed to translate to the regular season. Even with Tyreek Hill missing most of the season, Washington rarely saw the field. When he did, he caught one pass for 12 yards. Washington also fumbled on his first career catch.

Washington’s 2026 preseason was not as strong as last season’s, and the fact that he muffed a punt in the team’s second preseason game did not help his chances of making the team.

Miami Dolphins’ Roster Moves

When Washington was drafted, it was widely viewed as good value for Miami, as NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as a fifth-round talent. Prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, Zierlein wrote of Washington:

“Washington’s measurables could work against him during the evaluation process, but his competitiveness and consistency should balance that out somewhat. He is a slot-only prospect with ordinary burst but above-average route acumen. He rarely creates big separation windows but makes up for it with an impressive win rate on contested catches. He’s fearless into the middle of the field and is a willing run blocker out of three-wide receiver sets. Washington is a talented return man and has some real dog in him on coverage teams. He should go on Day 3 and will fight for a roster spot as a WR5 with special teams value.”

In his place, the Dolphins signed former New York Giants wide receiver Ryan Miller. Regarding Miller’s addition, A to Z Sports’ Kyle Crabbs wrote: “Miller offers a very different kind of skill set for the Dolphins’ pass catchers. Miller is listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and ran a 4.52s 40-yard dash at the South Carolina Pro Day in 2023. His best NFL season to date came in 2024, when he posted 12 receptions for 128 yards and two scores with the Bucs. He’ll have a brief moment in time to earn a 53-man roster spot on the Dolphins’ roster this week — but his status as a newly claimed player certainly suggests Miami sees something there. They certainly got an extra look last week on the practice field.”