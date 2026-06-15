Dolphins Cut Ties With 5-Year NFL Starter After OTAs

The Miami Dolphins offensive line has been the topic of much discussion over the past few seasons. While they have had star players on the team’s line, such as recently extended All-Pro center Aaron Brewer or the now retired left tackle Terron Armstead, injuries and disappointing guard play has led the team to have to rely on a quick passing offense which struggled in traditional pass-protection.

As a result, the Dolphins decided to invest in the offensive line this offseason as they drafted Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor with their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. With tackles Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson already on the roster, the plan for Proctor in his rookie season is to play him at guard, while also training as a tackle. Perhaps Proctor’s addition is one of the reasons the Dolphins have decided to cut ties with a five-year NFL veteran, who has previously appeared in 23 games for Miami.

Dolphins Cut Ties With Veteran Lineman

Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson reported that the Dolphins had released veteran offensive lineman Kion Smith. Jackson made fun of Smith’s tenure with the team, as he posted on X: “Kion Smith’s 206-year tenure with the Dolphins ended today. He was released. Dolphins sign standout UFL safety Major Burns and waived tackle Carter Warren with injury designation.”

Jackson then added: “In all seriousness, this new regime wanted a fresh look at more than a dozen of the Grier “acorn” pickups who had specific, attractive NFL skills. Smith, whom Grier raved about but never contributed in 5 PLUS years here, was one of them. He got a chance, struggled in OTAs (per the beat writers) & that was it.”

During Smith’s five-year tenure with the team, he appeared in 23 games and started two games. Both of his starts came in the 2025 season. Smith served as Miami’s starting right guard once veteran guard James Daniels went down with an injury in the team’s regular season opener. However, Smith was then benched in favor of Cole Strange, due to Smith’s disappointing performances.

Smith received a below-average 34.0 grade by Pro Football Focus last season.

Miami Dolphins Offensive Line Depth

Despite Smith’s performance last season, his release may be considered a surprise as he was projected to be among the top backups on the offensive line.

Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly previously wrote during his minicamp takeaways that the team’s offensive line depth was an area of concern. Kelly wrote:

“Austin Jackson’s foot injury exposed an area of weakness the Dolphins have on the roster because Miami needs to do better than Kion Smith as the primary backup offensive tackle. Sure, Kadyn Proctor, the Dolphins’ 2026 first-round pick, can easily transition from guard to tackle if something happened to Patrick Paul and or Jackson. But in that case, who will replace him at left guard? Miami needs to make sure they have a solid eight offensive linemen they can rely on as starters because that’s what has been needed in Miami for more than a decade.”

Now, the question for the Dolphins becomes who the primary backup offensive tackle becomes. Last season, Miami relied on veteran Larry Borom after Austin Jackson went on injured reserve; however, Borom left in free agency as he signed with the Detroit Lions.