Dolphins Rookie Michael Taaffe Has Inspiring Story

Michael Taaffe didn’t take long to make an impact in his NFL debut.

Playing for the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Sunday in Week 1, the rookie safety found a way to intercept Kirk Cousins.

In a game that hadn’t been going particularly well for Miami, it was a key moment. Cousins missed his mark, and Taaffe was on the move and in the right spot at the right time:

Lifetime Chap Michael Taaffe makes his NFL debut a memorable one with his first career interception. We see you, Mookie! #GoChaps #PhinsUp #HookEm pic.twitter.com/YzNAPeSzmO — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) September 13, 2026

It brings about good reason to revisit Taaffe’s journey to college football with the Texas Longhorns, which is obviously what then set him up to reach the NFL.

Turns out, Texas wasn’t even a full believer in Taaffe when he first arrived in Austin.

Michael Taaffe’s Inspiring Story

Taaffe was a college walk-on.

He had to go through what ESPN in 2024 called “grueling tryouts” just to make the Longhorns’ roster.

And then he grew into one of their best players, an All-American.

His early impression on head coach Steve Sarkisian, which Sark shared for that ESPN story, was especially fun. Sarkisian hadn’t been the coach when Taaffe made the team as a walk-on. And all of a sudden, he started hearing that name over and over.

“Every player would come back, and I’d say, ‘Hey, how’d it go? How was 7-on-7?'” Sarkisian said. “They always would bring up Michael Taaffe. ‘Taaffe got another interception today. Taaffe did this, did that.’ And I’m like, who? I knew him … but I didn’t really know him.”

By the end, Sarkisian knew, and was quite grateful, for Taaffe.

Why Did Michael Taaffe Go To Texas?

Taaffe had an obvious reason to go to Texas: His family had already gone to UT-Austin for the four generations before him.

Taaffe’s grandfather, Eddie Johnson, was an All-American swimmer at Texas.

So really, it wasn’t a matter of which school offered him a scholarship. He was going to end up in Austin. It just wasn’t certain he’d actually get to play football.

Taaffe also couldn’t make college visits as a senior because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only am I an overlooked white defensive back that’s small, but also it was during COVID and I couldn’t show my ability at camps,” Taaffe once said on a podcast, via ESPN.

Texas did offer Taaffe a preferred walk-on spot, which doesn’t guarantee much but was enough for him. He certainly made it work out.

“He’s the perfect story,” Taaffe’s high school football coach told ESPN. “When you’re a high school football coach and you’re running a program that starts when they’re in the seventh grade and parents get bent out of shape when their kid’s on the B team when they’re in seventh, eighth or ninth grade, you put a good ol’ story like Michael Taaffe in your pocket and you throw that out there…. I mean if there’s anybody that ever earned themselves a scholarship and deserves one, it’s Michael Taaffe.”