Dolphins Sign Former All-American With Great Hair

The Miami Dolphins just added some great hair to their building.

The hope will be that their latest signing also can help the roster at some point during the 2026 NFL season.

The Dolphins announced on their official social media channels that on Wednesday, they signed Cal Adomitis to the practice squad.

Yep, he’s the guy pictured at the top of this article with the flowing locks.

Roster Moves | We have placed safety Kyle Louis on the injured reserve list and signed cornerback Jaylin Simpson to the active roster off the practice squad. We have also signed long snapper Cal Adomitis to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/xo6UR9K9h4 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 16, 2026

Adomitis is a long snapper with a pretty cool background.

Who is Cal Adomitis?

Cal Adomitis is a 28-year old long snapper originally from Pittsburgh, where he played at Central Catholic High School.

Adomitis then attended the University of Pittsburgh to bring his long snapping to the college ranks.

When he was a fifth-year senior in 2021, Adomitis was recognized as a first-team All-American and given the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is awarded to the top long snapper in the country.

That earned him an undrafted free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, Adomitis has spent time in the organizations of the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

Adomitis has appeared in 58 total NFL games. He has totaled eight tackles.

He had been the Bengals’ regular long snapper for three seasons, from 2022 through 2024, before bouncing around a bit. He snapped for about half of last season with the Eagles.

Adomitis spent the summer with the Packers but didn’t stick in Green Bay. He was waived at the end of the preseason.

Why Dolphins Signed Cal Adomitis

The Dolphins’ current long snapper is Tucker Addington.

Addington is currently listed on the Miami injury report with a shoulder injury, and he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice ahead of a Sunday matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Presumably, if Addington was unable to go, it would be Adomitis getting the nod as the first-string long snapper.

He clearly has the experience at the NFL level already, and there aren’t a ton of plays or anything like that for a long snapper to learn. Of course there are little nuances, but given that Adomitis was a full-time player for three years in Cincinnati, he should be prepared to pick up on anything key before Sunday.

It’s not clear whether the Dolphins would keep Adomitis around longer if Addington turns out to be healthy, but clearly they have enough uncertainty that they made this move just in case.

It’ll likely only play itself out fully at the end of the week when the rest of the injury report information has come out for the Dolphins.